Celebrate Diversity and Explore the World Through Film with An Appalachian Summer Festival

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Seeking to broaden perspectives, celebrate diversity and explore the world at large, An Appalachian Summer Festival presents two film series that feature acclaimed films from around the world. The Young People’s Global Film Series will take young viewers and teens alike on adventures that expose them to varying cultures and lifestyles, and the Weicholz Global Film Series showcases award-winning and critically acclaimed foreign and independent films.

Young People’s Global Film Series

An Appalachian Summer Festival embarks on adventures around the world with a series featuring films from Ireland, South Africa, France, Australia and Mexico. Dr. John Pfeifer will present a brief introduction prior to each film. All films will be shown in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University. The films are general admission. Tickets are $5 and include ticket, snack and drink. For more information and to view film trailers, visit http://appsummer.org/schedule/film.

The closest upcoming Young People’s films include “An Elephant’s Journey” and “Fanny’s Journey.”

An Elephant’s Journey (2017) – July 9

1 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for all ages (In English)

After the loss of his parents in a tragic accident, Phoenix Wilder, an American teenager, moves to South Africa to live with his loving aunt and uncle. While on safari with his uncle, Phoenix gets lost in the African bush. After finding and rescuing a young bull elephant from the nets of poachers, the boy and his new pachyderm friend embark on an adventure to stop the illegal hunting and find their way home

South Africa; Rated PG (adventure peril and poaching scenes); Directed by Richard Boddington

(2017); 87 minutes

Fanny’s Journey (2016) – July 16

6 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for children ages 12+ (In French with English subtitles)

Based on a true story, Fanny’s Journey tells the compelling tale of a daring 13-year-old girl who will stop at nothing to save herself, her two sisters and a group of young Jewish children from the Nazis. In 1943, Fanny and her sisters are sent from their home in France to live in an Italian foster home for Jewish children. When the Nazis make their way to Italy, Fanny must lead the children to freedom in Switzerland.

France; Not Rated (some Nazi cruelty and threat of death); Directed by Lola Doillon (2016); 94 minutes

Weicholz Global Film Series

The Weicholz Global Film Series promotes globalized learning through storytelling. The film series is comprised of foreign and independent films that have won awards or received critical audience acclaim at major international film festivals. The 2019 series will showcase films from Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, Sweden, Cuba and . Prior to each screening at 7 p.m., film advisor Dr. John Pfeifer will host a discussion and share behind-the-scenes information about the film. All films begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University. The films are general admission and tickets are $10 each. For more information and to view film trailers, visit http://appsummer.org/schedule/film.

The closest upcoming Weicholz films include:

Capernaum (2019) – July 10

7 p.m. Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Pre-film talk with Dr. John Pfeifer begins at 7 p.m., with the film beginning at

approximately 7:30 p.m.

This award-winning film explores the life of 12-year-old Zain, a streetwise, good-natured boy who deftly negotiates the crowded streets and desperate poverty of modern Lebanon. Living in the unforgiving slums of Beirut with his uneducated parents and a wild pack of younger brothers and sisters, Zain is forced to become the family’s primary breadwinner and problem solver. When he fails to prevent his parents from marrying off his beloved, younger sister, Sahar, to a man nearly three times her age, he runs away from his negligent parents and finds himself navigating a world where cruelty and poverty threaten to overwhelm kindness and goodness.

Lebanon; Rated R; Directed by Nadine Labaki (2018); 126 minutes

Perfect Strangers (2018) – July 17

7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Pre-film talk with Dr. John Pfeifer begins at 7pm, with the film beginning at

approximately 7:30 p.m.

This worldwide cinematic and cultural phenomenon explores with dark humor the role of technology and its impact on personal relationships. Tapping into our cell phone-obsessed zeitgeist, seven long-time friends meet for an intimate dinner party during a lunar eclipse. When the hostess suggests a party game in which the attendees place their cellphones in the center of the dining room table and agree to make all calls and texts public, secrets and lies abound, forcing the participants to question how much they really know about each other.

Mexico; Rated R; Directed by Manolo Caro (2018); 97 minutes

Tickets:

With ticket prices ranging from $5-$60, as well as several free events, An Appalachian Summer Festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets. Purchase any five adult tickets, in any combination and receive 10% off. This “Pick 5” ticket discount is only applied to purchases at the box office or by phone. The discount cannot be applied to online orders, films or student/child tickets. The festival is offering a free child’s ticket (17 and under) with the purchase of an adult ticket for theatre (with the exception of Plenty of Time), dance and classical music. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center box office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Tickets can also be purchased online at appsummer.org.

