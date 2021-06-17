Ensemble Stage’s Summer Saturday Theatre for Kids Series Presents “The Fisherman and His Wife” on June 19 at 11 a.m.

As part of their Summer Saturday Theatre for Kids Series, Ensemble Stage’s “The Fisherman and His Wife” will premiere this Saturday, June 19 in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School 11 a.m.

The performance acts as a little taste of live theatre in the High Country that is kid oriented and family friendly.

“The Fisherman and His Wife” is a delightful adaptation of the tale of the fisherman who catches an enchanted fish and uses his three wishes to try to bring happiness to his wife. However, this specific performance taps into the magic of audience participation. Kids in the audience help create the sound effects for the show. As the fish grants the fisherman’s wife’s spiraling wishes, the audience creates sea and storms, goes fishing and becomes chickens and ducks in the farmyard. It’s a creel full of fun for the whole family.

The approximate length of the show is 40 minutes, and tickets are $6.00 (plus tax) per person.

For the safety of staff and guests, social distancing measures will be followed, and hand sanitizer will be available. In addition, masks are required to be worn at all times.

Ensemble Stage is doing everything they can to make the show healthy, safe and fun for everyone, so they ask attendees to please be patient and respectful to the staff, volunteers, actors and fellow audience members.

For those interested in attending and would like to reserve a space, call (828) 414-1844 or visit http://www.ensemblestage.com/index.html for more information.

