Ensemble Stage To Host Annual “Friendraiser”

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:04 pm

By Gianna Holiday

Ensemble Stage is planning to hold its annual “Friendraiser” from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The theatre welcomes those in the community to join them in the courtyard behind the Historic Banner Elk School for food, refreshments, music, and backstage tours of the theatre.

The “Friendraiser” encourages people to invite a friend along as opposed to bring their checkbook, as it is an entirely free event.

The cookout is an opportunity to bring further awareness to the theatre as well as a chance to allow those already familiar with Ensemble to get a behind-the-scenes look as to what goes on when they are in the process of planning a show.

“The event will give people a chance to look at the dressing room, the green room, the rehearsal room, the shop, as well as all the other places that people normally are unable to see,” said Gary Smith, the artistic director of Ensemble Stage.

The event is also a way to show gratitude towards the community and a way to welcome new people into the experience, including those who have never seen a show.

“The biggest benefit is that it’s not just for us, but it is also for our audiences because the more educated they are, the most invested they are in what we do,” Smith said. “It gives them a sense of being a part of it as well as a sense of ownership. We want the community to be involved as much as possible and it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Ensemble Stage’s first first show of the season, Fortune, will begin showing on June 7. The theatre is located at 185 Azalea Cir SE, and season and single tickets to all of their shows are currently on sale on their website.

