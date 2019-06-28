Ensemble Stage Latest Production “I’ll Be Back Before Midnight” Begins This Weekend

Published Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:14 am

By Gianna Holiday

Ensemble Stage’s latest production is set to take a darker and more mysterious turn. The play, which will be showing from June 28 to July 6, is entitled I’ll Be Back Before Midnight and has been written by Peter Colley.

I’ll Be Back Before Midnight will be focused on Jan, a young wife recovering from a nervous disorder. The story follows her and her husband when they rent a remote cabin from an odd farmer who enjoys telling gruesome ghost stories. However, when the husband’s strange sister arrives, the real frightening events begin to occur.

“We usually have one show per season that is a suspense-thriller. The neat thing about this one is that it has some pretty good comedy involved in it too so it’s a show where you’re laughing one minute and scared the next, so it makes it really interesting,” said Artistic Director of Ensemble Stage, Gary Smith.

The show, however, is not recommended for young viewers or those with a heart condition as it does contain elements of death and violence while also incorporating effects such as gunshot sound effects as well as blood.

“There’s a lot of special effects in the play that gives it a very eerie feel. Technically, it’s one of the most challenging show’s that we have done yet,” said Smith.

Rehearsal, which runs for two and a half weeks with both local and out-of-town actors, is a key aspect for any performance but becomes all that much more crucial for productions that are heavily inclusive of stage fighting and action scenes.

“Everything is very exact with the effects, especially with the fight choreography as the actors have to be in the right place at the right time or somebody could get hurt,” said Smith. “Some of the technical aspects can be dangerous, and are dangerous if not done properly.”

According to Ensemble’s website, “What happens to Jan as bodies suddenly appear and disappear give this mystery thriller it’s tremendously frightening impact.”

Smith assures that although the production has incorporated comedy into it, audiences will get a good scare out of it as well.

Tickets are $24 dollars for adults and $22 for seniors and military.

Performances will be held in the Hahn Auditorium at the Banner Elk Cultural Arts Center, located at 185 Azalea Circle.

For more information call (828)-414-1844 or go to www.ensemblestage.com

Comments

comments