Ensemble Stage Gives Update on Summer Season; Four Productions Postpone, Maybe Some Theatre Production Later in the Summer

Based on Governor Cooper’s announcement on Wednesday, and with the safety of our volunteers, artists, and audiences in mind, we have made the decision to further alter our 2020 summer season.

Our four professional summer productions have been postponed to our 2021 summer season and we have cancelled our 2020 Kids Summer Theatre Camp.

Also, to help keep you entertained we’ve created an Ensemble Stage YouTube channel (Click here for YouTube) with audio/video recordings of some of our past staged radio plays and holiday shows and will be adding more selections periodically.

However, we know that there is no replacement for the in person theatre experience. Therefore, we’ve left the door open for us to provide some form of theatrical entertainment, with the caveat that we will use CDC, as well as state and local Covid-19 guidelines to inform and steer us.

With that being said, if Avery County is moved to Phase-3 in mid-July we will be presenting a Theatre for Kids production, “Appalachian Jack,” which will be performed outdoors at the Banner Elk Tate-Evans Park Amphitheater on July 25 and August 8.

We have also added a staged radio play, “The Wizard of Oz,” that we plan to perform in August and September. The dates and location(s) of its performances are still being determined.

Keep in mind, everything is predicated on what Covid mitigation phase our region is in, as well as other health and safety factors. So please check our website (www.ensemblestage.com), like us on faceBook (https://www.facebook.com/EnsembleStage), or feel free to give us call (828-414-1844) or e-mail at [email protected] for the latest information.

In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, wash your hands, and wear that mask!