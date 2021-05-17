Ensemble Stage Announces Event Details for 2021 Professional Summer Season Starting in June

Published Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:50 pm

Live main stage theatre and children’s shows will return this summer for Ensemble Stage, a professional theatre located in Banner Elk. Production dates are set for June through October.

The 2021 Summer Season Subscriptions will be on sale beginning May 18 for 2019 and 2020 season subscribers. First time season ticket subscribers can make their purchases starting May 24.

Season subscriptions are $69 for adults and $63 for senior or military citizens.

Individuals who would like to buy single show tickets instead of a season subscription will be able to purchase tickets beginning June 8.

Ensemble Stage’s 2021 Summer Season starts off with a fun-filled battle of the sexes light comedy. This production is followed by a Shull’s Mill Road kind of twisty, curvy suspense thriller. Finally, Ensemble Stage wraps up its season a little later than normal with a culinary delight filled with comedic frustration. However, Ensemble Stage is not stopping there. There are also two kid show productions, a benefit cabaret and a musical staged radio play.

More information such as ticket sales, specific performance times and safety protocols can be found at http://www.ensemblestage.com/ or by calling 828-414-1844.

View the full line-up of productions with their corresponding dates below:

Beer for Breakfast by Sean Grennan – July 30 through Aug. 7

Four middle-aged buddies reunite for a “guys’ weekend” — complete with old music and cheap beer. These guys are out to prove they’ve still got it, so they are going to party like it’s 1979! It’s all going well until one of them doesn’t show up…but his wife does. Snowed in overnight, an epic struggles ensues: will man be judged the superior sex or will woman prevail? And perhaps most importantly, if Doritos are made of corn, why can’t they be considered a vegetable?

The Business of Murder by Richard Harris – Aug. 20 through Aug. 28

This psychological thriller on the theme of revenge centers on the interlocking triangular relationship between Dee, a successful TV playwright, Hallett, a detective-superintendent, and Stone, a humorless and dour man. Stone has separately invited both Dee and Hallett to his apartment. Each, for very different reasons it would appear. However, as the show progresses we realize nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, the motive Stone gradually becomes clear. They are all, it would seem, in the same business… The Business of Murder.

Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod – Sept. 24 through Oct. 3

If you’ve never understood the concept of the term, “hangry,” you’ll get it after seeing this delightfully fun, romp of a show. A vacationing couple decides to splurge and celebrate their anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs. To make sure their meal is worth it they decide to not eat anything all day until they get to the restaurant. And, when a somewhat mis-focused, intrusive waiter insinuates his way into their meal and their lives it becomes a tasty recipe for mayhem.

Kids Theatre Series: Princess and the Pea – June 26 & July 24

This cleverly adapted version of the Hans Christian Anderson fairy-tale engages the audience and brings them into the story in a fun interactive way. Oh sure, the show is still a story about a prince who wants to marry a princess. And yes, a woman shows up and claims to be a princess. And of course the queen tests that woman by placing a pea in abed covered by 20 mattresses and having her sleep on it. But with four actors portraying over a dozen characters at break-neck speed you can’t help but have fun.

Kids Theatre Series: The Fisherman and His Wife – June 19, July 10 & Aug. 4

Remember the tale of the fisherman who catches an enchanted fish and uses his three wishes to try to bring happiness to his wife? This delightful adaptation taps into the magic of audience participation. Here kids in the audience become scenery, sound effects, and even walk-on parts. As the fish grants the fisherman’s wife’s spiraling wishes, the audience createssea and storms, goes fishing, and becomes chickens and ducks in the farmyard. A creel full of fun for the whole family.

A Special Benefit Cabaret Concert: Julie and Mary and Ethel and Babs! – July 17 & 18

All it takes is a song to bring back a thousand memories. This show is a tribute to four icons of Broadway, Julie Andrews, Mary Martin, Ethel Merman and Barbra Streisand. It features songs that you know, and some that you don’t- along with anecdotes and fun trivia tidbits. Laura Hodos has such an infectious personality and charm that, by the time the show is over, you’ll swear the two of you have been best of friends for years and years. Not to mention, her voice is like melted butter. It oozes from her effortlessly and is full of rich, decadent goodness.

The Wizard of Oz: A Live Musical Radio Drama – Sept. 10, 11 & 12

This timeless L. Frank Baum classic is brought to life via the old-time radio show format. Along with all the characters and music you’ve loved since you were a child, you’ll also experience what it would have been like to be the studio audience of a 1930’s live radio broadcast, complete with all the music and sound effects being performed live on stage.