Eleven bands join lineup for FloydFest 24~Horizon (July 24-28, 2024), limited tickets remain

FLOYD, VA — Limited tickets remain for FloydFest 24~Horizon, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.



To bolster the call to action to secure tickets before they’re gone, Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. announce the THIRD round of artist additions for the 2024 festival, topped by Austin, Texas’ psychedelic-soul outfit and seven-time Grammy Award nominees Black Pumas. Also added to the emerging lineup for the award-winning festival are Allen Stone, Leftover Salmon, KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders, Little Stranger, S.G. Goodman, The Wilder Blue,Próxima Parada, J & The Causeways, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and Music Road Co.



These new acts join the bands featured in Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s first two rounds of artist announcements for FloydFest 24~Horizon, which included a long-awaited, patron-requested addition, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, as headliner for Thursday night, as well as West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival. “JRAD” and Sierra Ferrell are in good company, joined by a talented and eclectic initial bill (with even more to come): Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Jupiter & Okwess, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Nude Party,The Hip Abduction, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, Eggy, Neighbor, Hogslop String Band, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Commonheart, Sexbruise?, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass, The Wilson Springs Hotel, and The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A John Prine Tribute, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.



The FOURTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 24~Horizon is set for next week, with more to follow over the next few months. All artists on the first three announcements can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/.



Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021) and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 24~Horizon, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://floydfestbusstop.com/ to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as to discover how to keep the bus rolling by purchasing handmade vinyl records via a unique fundraiser: https://floydfestbusstop.com/vinyl/.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter athttp://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

