Ebenezer Scrooge Comes to Boone for Three Shows This Saturday at Hickory Ridge Museum

Published Monday, December 3, 2018 at 2:26 pm

The Southern Appalachian Historical Association will host a heartwarming holiday experience based on the Charles Dickens play, A Christmas Carol. The historical cabins of Hickory Ridge Living History Museum will provide the setting for an Appalachian twist of this time honored classic.

The play will be held December 8th at Hickory Ridge Living History Museum with performances beginning at 6:00, 7:00, and 8:00pm.

The play will feature a cast of local actors portraying the usual lineup of Christmas Carol characters and centered on a fictional town of Boone in the year 1743.

Dress warm! This isn’t your average theatrical performance. You will follow Scrooge on his Christmas Eve journey!

Tickets will be available on the day of the show $10 for Adults and $5 for Children For more information please contact the Southern Appalachian Historical Association at 828-262-2120.

Hickory Ridge Living History Museum is located at 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC.

Proceeds for the show will be used to support museum operations.

