The Easter Bunny is Getting Closer with Easter Egg Hunts In Store, Updates on Events

Published Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:16 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The Easter Bunny is getting closer! The Towns of Boone, Banner Elk, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain have been busy planning this year’s Easter egg hunts. The Easter Bunny will be at Tweetsie as well. Head out and join the fun before the eggs are gone!

Boone Easter Eggstravaganza

The Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA) and the Watauga County Public Library are delighted to announce the 18th annual downtown Boone Easter Eggstravaganza. This year’s Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 13, at the Watauga County Public Library at 2 p.m. with entertainment, arts and crafts. Activities at the library will include Easter egg hunts, games and activities for all ages. Easter egg hunts will be divided into three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-7 years old, and 8-12 years old.

During the Easter egg hunts, visit with special guests, such as Twist the Balloon Man, a face painter, representatives from Western Youth Network, and other surprise guests. Enjoy games activities and more until 4 p.m. This year will also feature a downtown scavenger hunt for kids and parents. Clue cards can be picked up at Watauga County Library. Participants will follow the clues to the different businesses, where they will get a stamp on their card and an Easter egg at each spot. The hunt will include 9 stops per card, and once completed they can be turned in for prizes at the library.

Parking enforcement in downtown will stop and will be free after 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, to assist with activities at the library. In the event of inclement weather, a decision about the day’s activities will be posted on downtownboonenc.com by 10 a.m. the morning of the event.

We hope you can join us for a day of spring fun in downtown Boone, and remember your Easter basket!

For more information, please call 828-268-6283.

Banner Elk Easter Eggstravaganza

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet the Easter Bunny, get your Easter Treasure Map, and line up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the Historic Banner Elk School starting at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, games, crafts, music and a magician from 10:15 a.m. until noon in the Town Park. Come find the Golden Egg!

Update: Due to the weather forecast calling for precipitation Saturday, the Easter Eggstravaganza will be held entirely at the Historic Banner Elk School (HBES). There will still be an egg hunt, games, crafts, a magic show in the Ensemble Stage theater, face painting, and of course, the Golden Egg! All activities will take place either inside or in sheltered areas.

Learn more about this event at bannerelk.org.

Blowing Rock Easter Festival and Egg Hunt

Blowing Rock’s Easter Festival and Egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Games and activities start at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park. Bounce houses will be available for hopping fun until 12 p.m.

At 10:45 a.m., there will be an egg contest. Bring a decorated egg to participate! All ages are welcome. Come out with your Easter basket and don’t forget to visit the Easter Bunny!

Beech Mountain Hoppy Easter Party

On Saturday April 20th from 10am to 12pm the Town of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department host the annual Hoppy Easter Party. Join us at Buckeye Recreation Center (1330 Pine Ridge Road, Beech Mountain) at 10am for breakfast, games, crafts, egg hunts and fun for the whole family! This is a FREE event!

Call 828-387-3003 for more information.

Easter Bunny at Tweetsie Railroad

The Easter Bunny will be at Tweetsie from April 19-21 to meet guests and take pictures. Tweetsie is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in April from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to explore Tweetsie while you’re there to visit the Easter Bunny!

