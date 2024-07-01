Earl Davis and Thomas Rowell Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through July 7

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

It’s a pleasure to welcome two outstanding artists with a discerning eye for nature this week. Earl Davis works in oil and Thomas Rowell, photography. Both will be at Edgewood Cottage from July 1 through July 7, 10 am to 5 pm daily. As a special treat, the artists are sponsoring a free reception on Wednesday, July 3 from 5 – 7 pm, in addition to regular hours.

Earl Davis’s “impressionistic realism” style of oil painting explores the effect of light on scenes in nature. Producing memorable landscapes, Earl takes his inspiration from hiking in national parks, woodlands and local scenes. A self-taught artist, Earl enjoys the fulfilling and continuing challenge of learning.

When Thomas Rowell was asked when his art journey began, he responded that, in fact, everyday is a new start. Thomas could be photographing a park ranger in Misiones Argentina, or setting a camera trap to capture elusive species such as an ocelot. Each day brings new excitement and challenge. Come hear the stories and see Thomas’ work at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from July 1 through July 7. You may just walk away with a once-in-a-lifetime photo.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.





