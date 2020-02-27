Downtown Boone Introduces Kids Zone for St. Patrick’s Parade Coming Saturday, March 14th

As a special addition to the Town of Boone St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 14, the Downtown Boone Development Association will host a free Kids Zone on the Jones House lawn. This family-friendly attraction will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on parade day, and will incorporate a myriad of additional activities for downtown parade-goers.

This new downtown event is just one of many that the DBDA helps to put on, along with the Easter EGGstravaganza, Boone BOO, and the monthly First Friday celebrations.

“We are excited to introduce this fun new element to the parade day festivities,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody. “We believe this Kids Zone will be a special treat for families, and will invite them to explore all that downtown Boone has to offer.”

The St. Patrick’s Kids Zone will include inflatable bounce houses from Jump! Boone, balloon creations from Twist the Balloon Man, magic demonstrations from Jack of Hearts, and face painting from Fake a Face. Kids – and kids at heart – can also enjoy giant lawn and party games, Irish music, and St. Patty’s treats. And, of course, everyone will want to be on the lookout for leprechauns and surprise guests.

Parade-goers are encouraged to hang around downtown throughout the day as area businesses, restaurants, and breweries help celebrate with various discounts, deals, and food and drink specials. Parade day parking in downtown metered spaces and lots is free after 12 p.m. and additional parking is also available in Appalachian State’s Peacock lot.

For more information about Kids Zone and the St. Patrick’s Parade, visit www.joneshouse.org or call 828-268-6280.