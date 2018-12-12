Doe Ridge Pottery and Potters of the Blue Ridge’s 2018 Mug Show Recognizes Local Ceramic Artists

Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 3:25 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The Annual Invitational Mug Show sponsored by Doe Ridge Pottery and Potters of the Blue Ridge is here is back for its second year. The 2018 Mug Show started in November and is continuing through December. Doe Ridge Pottery invites everyone out to see pieces by local artists.

Doe Ridge Pottery and Potters of the Blue Ridge have brought back the Mug Show for 2018 after the success of the success of last year’s Mug Show. All work shown in the show will be available for sale. Proceeds from the Mug Show will be going towards the artists themselves, and a portion will go to PRP, a non-profit organization, to continue to support its mission.

Attending the Mug Show is a great opportunity to see samples of a wide assortment of work from over a dozen different potters. Mugs will be for sale at the end of the show, providing a great opportunity for picking out an affordable and unique piece of pottery to take home or gift to someone else. Stop by the Mug Show to meet the artists, support handmade crafts and buy work from local craftsmen.

Last year, it came to the attention of some of the local potters that there was a presence of a strong and vibrant Ceramic Arts Community who were not getting the recognition for their talent. Because of this, Potters of the Blue Ridge wanted to highlight these artists and bring attention to their wide variety and talent they held with their passion.

The area that Potters of the Blue Ridge targets consists of a 5 country region that includes Ashe, Avery, Allegany, Caldwell and Watauga counties. The organization is committed to sharing resources, experiences and foster networking with other Potters in the region. Their mission is to promote the artists and craftsmen in Northwestern NC while also encouraging and educating those interested in ceramics to pursue their passion for the craft. Potters of the Blue Ridge encourages a high standard of quality for members’ work.

Doe Ridge Pottery is open seven days a week and is located at 585 West King St. Suite D, Boone. The Mug Show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.doeridgepottery.com or call 828-264-1127.

