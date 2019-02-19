Dodge Ball for Hope: Tournament Helps Fund Local Nonprofit on February 23

Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:57 am

By Sherrie Norris

Fast becoming a favorite winter sporting event locally, Dodge Ball for Hope is returning once again to benefit Hope Pregnancy Center of Boone.

The excitement heats up at Watauga High School on Saturday, February 23, with minor league action (co-ed, ages 8-12) starting things off at 2 p.m., followed by women only (ages 13 – plus) at 3:30 p.m. and the major league (co-ed, ages 13 – plus) hitting the floor at 4:30 p.m.

Now in its sixth year, and in a new location for 2019, not only does the interest, attendance and fundraising efforts of the event continue to increase annually, but so does the benefit to the clients who enter Hope Center on a daily basis.

According to event spokesperson and Hope Center’s Executive Director, Molly Petrey, the tournament promises “a lot of hard-fought, but friendly competition on the court,” — and the community spirit and fundraising efforts have long-lasting effects.

“I often tell people that this is more than just a tournament or a game,” Petrey explained. “And, that by registering a team, coming out to watch, or buying from the concessions stand, you are communicating to a young woman with an unplanned pregnancy that she is seen, heard, loved — and has an entire community of individuals, businesses and churches fully supporting her and her goals.”

Petrey is excited for a new venue this year, she said, “And one that will allow us more space and the opportunity to host more teams and spectators. We are grateful to Watauga High School for welcoming us so warmly and being so willing to help us in our goal of raising money for the Yes She Can! Student Mom Scholarship Fund.”

The scholarship, Petrey explained, is a program offered through Hope Center to empower women with unplanned pregnancies to continue their education.

Petrey said that she has always loved the dodgeball tournament, “It speaks of more than just a fun event: it speaks of a community that is willing to rally around young women and men in the High Country to be bearers of love and hope in a seemingly hopeless situation. There is power in a message like that.”

Last year’s tournament raised $15,000 for the “Yes She Can” fund, Petrey added. Since its inception, the tournament has raised nearly $50,000 total.

Since 2013, Hope Pregnancy Center has awarded over $82,000 in scholarship funds to student moms.

All teams are encouraged to “dress up” and participate in the costume competition, the winning team of which will receive bragging rights for a year, as well as a coveted prize.

Everyone is encouraged to come hungry and enjoy concessions.

According to Petrey, one-hundred percent of event proceeds will go toward the “Yes, She Can!”

The entry fee is $100 per five-person team. Registration deadline on Friday, February 15. Teams may register at http://choosehope.org/dodgeball/.

Admission for spectators is free, but donations are appreciated.

In addition to Premiere Sponsor, Stickboy Bread Company, other sponsors include the following (to date): Mountaineer Heating and Cooling, Dan’l Boone Inn, Booneshine, Carroll Leather Goods, Chick-fil-a, Dustin Stacy, LLC, Edmisten Heating and Cooling, Equip Ministries, Harvest House Performing Arts Venue, Hodges Real Estate, New River Building Supply, Alray Tire, Local Lion, Barberitos, Clemens Welding, Idol’s Tire, Teen Valley Ranch, Wallace Propane and Wee Cycle Children’s Consignment, Mustard Seed Market and New River Tire.

More about Hope Pregnancy Center

Hope Pregnancy Center empowers women to overcome the stressors of an unplanned pregnancy by providing medical, educational and practical resources. All services are free and confidential, including:

Pregnancy testing

Ultrasounds

Education on options

Journey Through Motherhood mentoring program

Yes, She Can! Student Mom Scholarship

After abortion care

Hope Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 208 Howard Street.

For more information, call 828-265-4357, text 828-278-9642, visit http://choosehope.org/ or find Hope Pregnancy Center on Facebook.

