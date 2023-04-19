Deep Gap Ruritan Hosting Two-Day Fundraiser, Fri. and Sat. April 28-29, To Benefit Community Residents and Needs 

By Sherrie Norris

In an ongoing effort to support the needs of the Deep Gap community and its residents, the Deep Gap Ruritan Club is hosting a two-day rummage sale and breakfast fundraiser on Friday, April 28 and Saturday April 29 at Deep Gap Fire Department. Doors will be open from 7:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. each day, with club members on hand, Thursday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accept donations of gently-used items.

The upper level community center will be packed once again with a wide selection of new-to-you items for everyone in the family. Clothes, household treasures, toys, furniture, electronics (a surround-sound system!), a like-new pressure washer, TVs, books, baskets, collectibles, holiday decor and so much more, will be available for your shopping pleasure. Many household items have already been donated by a generous couple who recently sold their lovely home in Boone and believe in the mission of the Ruritan Club.

A sausage and pancake breakfast will be served both days. Combination breakfast/raffle tickets ($10) are available for a chance to win a new Ninja multi-cooker kitchen accessory.

Mark your calendars now and plan stop by to support this amazing nonprofit organization. All proceeds go back into the community.

This event will serve as the club’s main fundraiser for the year.

The ever-popular steak dinner that was once the club’s premiere event of the year, was put on hold during the COVID pandemic; due to rising costs of food and supplies, members opted for another funding source. It’s first rummage sale in October 2022 was such a success, the members voted to offer a similar spring fundraiser —and it’s coming soon!

With most of us trying to make ends meet, and stretching the dollar as far as we can, this will be a great opportunity to shop without guilt. Your purchases will make you happy, while helping to make life easier for others.

Deep Gap Fire Department is located at 6583 Old US 421 South in Deep Gap.

Pictured is just a sample of many treasures that have been donated for the upcoming Spring Rummage Sale, hosted by Deep Gap Ruritan Club.



What is Deep Gap Ruritan?

Having been established over 30 years ago, Deep Gap Ruritan continues its efforts to make a difference by raising money to support needs in the community.

In its three decades of service, the club has contributed approximately $300,000 back to the area through a wide range of financial assistance — everything from helping residents with medical needs, utility bills, food, clothing, etc. The club members are committed to lending a hand to their neighbors, but they cannot do it alone.

As a member of Ruritan National, and having recently obtained its non-profit status, the club also participates in an annual scholarship program, assisting several deserving Deep Gap area graduating seniors from Watauga High each year to further his or her education.

The group also participates in the Adopt-A-Highway program, and takes pride in keeping the roadsides in their community free from litter through several trash pick-ups each year. The most recent pick-up was just held on Saturday, April 14, with over 10 large bags of trash removed from alongside Brownwood Road, the club’s designated site.

Deep Gap Ruritan has helped fund numerous projects at Parkway Elementary School, has also supported Operation Christmas Child, and various other nonprofit causes.

Meeting at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Deep Gap Ruritan convenes in the upper level of the local fire department, with a covered dish meal, followed by a business meeting and discussion on ways to help their neighbors.

Prospective members are always welcome to visit and see what the club is all about. Your support is greatly appreciated.

