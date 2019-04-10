You Are Invited to The Inn at Crestwood’s Bridal Showcase This Sunday Afternoon

Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:27 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Are you planning your wedding? Crestwood invites you to join them for an unforgettable wedding experience this Sunday, April 14, for their Bridal Showcase.

From 1-4 p.m., you’ll have the chance to win door prizes, participate in giveaways, tour the entire facility, meet top High Country vendors, attend the bridal fashion show, visit their relaxing spa and meet their therapists. Plus, there will be breathtaking mountain views for you to enjoy that could be the background for your own wedding.

There is no cost for admission for brides and guests, so you cannot miss this Bridal Showcase that gives you a sneak peak into the beautiful weddings at one of the High Country’s most coveted venues.

Attendees will have the chance to sample the delicious food from Crestwood’s restaurant, The Table during the showcase.

Last year, local vendor Beth Zagst of Ugga Mugga Bakery talked about enjoying being part of the event, “It’s luxurious, and it’s perfect for a bride and groom to stroll the grounds, both inside and outside, and the different levels of Crestwood to meet vendors. It’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful, it’s fancy, it’s in the mountains and it has views.”

Whether you’ve selected your wedding venue or not, Crestwood invites all interested brides, family and friends to attend the showcase.

RSVP by calling 828-963-6646, ext. 126.

The Inn at Crestwood is located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road in Boone.

