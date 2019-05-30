Cooler 5K! Presented by Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department June 15

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:42 pm

Would You Like A Beer With That Run?

Beech Mountain has revamped the Cool 5 Five Mile race into A Cooler 5K Beer Run! The race is scheduled for Saturday, June 15th at 10 am. The 5K runs through the town of Beech Mountain with long range views of Grandfather Mountain, Banner Elk and beyond. Four stops, each with a different craft brewery for all runners. The race ends at The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria with a beer garden, free mini golf for families, food and drink, craft beers and free live music provided by Prettier Than Matt.

“We’re showcasing some of the best breweries of the High Country,” Kate Prisco, race coordinator says. “Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Booneshine Brewing of Boone, Kettell Beerworks of Banner Elk and Beech Mountain Brewing Company”

The race starts at Beech Mountain Town Hall with stops approximately every 1/4 mile with a 2 oz. pour of beer. All race registrants get a free beer at the end. “We will also have a fun children’s run called Pint Size Dash.”

A Cooler 5 benefits the development of a new park on Beech Mountain, Shane Park Outpost. Built out by Buckeye Recreation Center, the plan is for the park to include a water feature, amphitheater, camping site, ropes course, bonfire pit and much more. “This park is a great addition to the trail system of Beech Mountain built with the family in mind,” says Prisco.

A Cooler 5 Weekend starts with Bourbon and Bacon Friday night at Beech Alpen Inn. Free live music by Dr. Bacon. A Cooler 5 is followed by Shelby Rae Moore at Beech Mountain Resort’s 5506′ Sky bar then Saturday evening is Acoustic Syndicate and Steep Canyon Rangers slope side.

Registration for The Cooler 5 is on the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation website. www.beechrecreation.org

Enjoy some great beer, great views, great music and a great time with friends and family.

