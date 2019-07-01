Come Visit the King Street Market This Tuesday for Fresh, Local Food and Fun Festivities!

Published Monday, July 1, 2019 at 3:48 pm

Join us at Boone’s weekday farmers’ market this Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. for our special Artisan Market Day where we will host additional craft and artisan vendors.

The Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the King Street Market are excited to announce that the upcoming farmers’ market tomorrow is a special event that will celebrate local artists and creators that come once a month as additional vendors. Check out all the artwork and crafts for sale as you browse the King Street Market, supporting more local businesses.

The King Street Market is a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy an afternoon connecting with local agricultural businesses, listening to local musicians, and celebrating local food!

Find us at West King St. and Poplar Grove Connector (in front of the Health Dept.).

This week we will have:

Pottery

Henna

Jewelry

Woodwork

Beauty Products

Scavenger Hunt for kids

Raffle

Featured vendor of the week:

This week’s featured vendor is Blue Mountain Valley Farm. The farm is located on 150 acres within the famous Blue Ridge Mountains. The owners David and Stephanie Shipley both came from a farming environment and today they use this experience to grow and provide a diverse range of high-quality products including flowers, vegetables, and Christmas trees. They focus on making their customers happy by providing them with nutritious vegetables and bringing nature’s beauty into their homes with fresh-cut flowers. If you are a chef, retailer, or just an individual looking for a grower to fill your needs, feel free to contact them at (336)-384-8269 or support @brvfarm.com. Check out their booth this Tuesday!

Double Up Food Bucks:

The King Street Market is a proud representative of the Double Up Food Bucks program. Bring your EBT/SNAP card, W.I.C., or Senior vouchers to the information booth and get double the amount of your money in tokens. Double up to $20 a day ($40 for market shopping)!

Looking forward, check out the different special events the King Street Market offers each week:

– 1st Tuesdays: Craft Vendor Market/Farmers and Artisans Day

– 2nd Tuesdays: Movement and Healing Arts Day

– 3rd Tuesdays: Solar-Powered Concerts

– 4th Tuesdays: Cooking Demos/Taste Testing Day

Learn more about Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at our website: www.brwia.org, and learn more about the King Street Market by visiting www.brwia.org/KSM.

Comments

comments