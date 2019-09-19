Climate Action Collaborative of App State Will Participate in the Global Climate Strike Sept. 20th

Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:36 am

By Adam Estabrook

On September 20, the Climate Action Collaborative of Appalachian State will participate in the Global Climate Strike, a strike on the 20th and the 27th calling those around the world to leave their work or their classrooms in protest of climate injustice.

Students, school faculty, and local community members are all taking part, marching in solidarity with millions in over 150 countries who are joining in the Global Climate Strike. The goal is to educate others about climate emergencies, and to push for more climate action toward renewable energy, respecting Indigenous lands, and stopping deforestation, to name just a few of their demands.

The Climate Action Collaborative is a mixture of environmentally-concerned students and faculty at Appalachian state University, aiming to fight against climate catastrophes that come with climate change and harmful environmental practices.

The march will begin at Watauga County Public Library, starting at 4 PM this coming Friday, and progressing through downtown King Street.

For the curious, the Climate Action Collaborative can be found at its website here, with details on its vision, internal structure, and plans.

For information on the Global Climate Strike event, visit their website here.

