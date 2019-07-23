Classic Cars, Quilts and Craft Show At Deerfield Methodist, Saturday, July 27

Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:34 am

By Sherrie Norris

It’s time for the annual Classic Car, Quilt and Craft Show at Deerfield Methodist Church in Boone — and it all happens on

Saturday July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Plus, there’s a hot dog lunch available for patrons to enjoy while browsing.

Rarely do you find a unique mix that encapsulates such varied interests for people of all ages, but these folks know how to do it — and it’s all for a good cause.

They know that people love classic cars, and that many in the area own them and love to display their chrome beauties with others. They also know that quilting and crafting are unique and timeless works of art that are loved and cherished. And, they realize that most people enjoy fellowship and eating lunch together.

It all comes together as a fundraiser for Relay for Life, hosted by the church’s Dream Team, which continues to be a top fundraiser for the signature event of the American Cancer Society.

It matters not that the annual Relay for Life in Watauga was held just a month earlier — the Dream Team and its supportive church family raise money year-round in the hopes of finding a cure for cancer.

That’s where the community comes in: Our support is needed to help keep the dream alive.

Event co-chair, Colleen Murray, is a crafter and enjoys participating in craft shows. Her husband, Ken, is a classic car lover. As members of the Dream Team, and searching for ideas to raise money, they asked about coordinating a combination classic car and craft show at their church as a Relay for Life fundraiser.

It has come together nicely in the last few years, the Murrays said.

Craft vendors pay a $25 table fee and those who bring their cars are asked to make a donation of any amount to participate.

“Some of the vendors are cancer survivors, themselves, and feel this is a very important cause,” said Colleen. “We have several members of our church on the team who are survivors, too.”

The craft show invites five direct sales vendors to participate, with the remainder being crafters of handmade items, she added.

The quilt show was added just last year.

“Quilts filled the sanctuary pews and was a gorgeous sight. These particular ones on display are not for sale, but are there to be seen and enjoyed. People from all over the community brought their handmade quilts to display. We were so appreciative and excited to see such an amazing turnout.”

She hopes for a repeat of same this year.

However, there will be two special quilts available that have been made by church/team members, one of which will be raffled, and another sold by silent auction.

As for the car show, Ken Murray said, a donation box will be available for entries; the top three “fan favorites” will be named winners at the end of the show and will receive trophies.

He described it as “a simple, fun way of doing things” that gives the spectators an opportunity to take part as judges.

A deejay will be playing music, most likely specific to the by-gone era, Ken said, adding a touch of nostalgia to the atmosphere.

“A lot of people like to support us, but there are several other things going on that day, too,” he said,” Some people like to bring their vehicles early, around 9, and leave them for the day. That’s OK, if anyone wants to do that. We will have a special place marked off for the classic cars. Those who want to stay are invited to bring their lawn chairs, sit back and enjoy the day with us.”

“Our hope is to bring folks in to see the cars that were popular back in the day,” Colleen said, “as well as people to shop and support local folks, all the while supporting a great cause. They will be able to find gifts for all occasions – birthdays and even Christmas!”

For more information about the car show, call Ken Murray at 828-266-3371.

Deerfield United Methodist Church is located at 1184 Deerfield Road in Boone.

Scenes from last year’s classic car, quilt and craft show at Deerfield Methodist Church

