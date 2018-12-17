Church Christmas Services in the High Country

Published Monday, December 17, 2018 at 1:10 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Churches across the High Country are welcoming you to celebrate the true reason for the season at this year’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services. Meet new friends as you join in communion and are reminded of what Christmas truly means.

Several churches will also be having services before Christmas:

On Dec 17th, Henson Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Jesus’ Birthday Party celebration at Mabel School at 6 p.m. On December 19th, Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church will host a Service of Hope, Light and Remembrance at 6 p.m. On December 21st, AppFaithHealth will hold a Longest Day Worship service at 6 p.m. in the Watauga Medical Center auditorium.

Christmas Eve Services:

Grace Lutheran – Christmas Eve Paper Bag Pageant at 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country – Christmas Eve Family Mass at 4 p.m. and Christmas Eve Spanish Language Mass at 6 p.m.

Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church – Family Service at 4 p.m., Carols start at 5:45 p.m. and Traditional Service at 6 p.m.

Boone United Methodist Church – Children’s Service at 4 p.m., Praise and Worship at 6 p.m., Lessons and Carols at 8 p.m. and Traditional Service at 11 p.m.

High Country United Church of Christ in Vilas – Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.

St. Mary of the Hills – Children’s Christmas Pageant and Mass at 5 p.m. and Choral Offering with Mass at 10 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Boone – Christmas Eve Service at 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church – Traditional Christmas Eve services at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Boone – Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion at 6 p.m.

Henson Chapel United Methodist Church – Candlelight Service at Mabel School at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day Services:

St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country – Traditional Midnight Mass at 12 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Boone – Annual Community Christmas Day Lunch in the fellowship hall from 12-2 p.m.

St. Mary of the Hills – First Mass of Christmas at 11 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country – Family Mass at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass at both 12 a.m. and 10 a.m.

