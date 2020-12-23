Christmas in the High Country: Local Church Services on Dec. 24 and 25

By Harley Nefe
With Christmas coming just around the corner, folks can take a break from all the last minute gift shopping and remember the reason for the season. With many local churches offering special services that are open to the community, there are more ways than one for people to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
However, church services will not look the same as they have in the past. Some churches that have held services in the past will not be offering any this year due to COVID-19 complications.
Through challenging times with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, people have needed to lean on their beliefs more than ever. Much like the majority of the year with safety guidelines being in place, in-person services are requiring masks or have registration and capacity limits, while some services are taking place outdoors with attendees being socially distanced.
With a virus threatening how to worship during the holiday season, other services are being held remotely online by live streaming services or on Zoom, with the help of modern-day technology. This way, families can end the year celebrating the holidays from the comfort and care of their homes, with many services being recorded in a way that allows them to be viewed at a later time.
Here is a list of local churches in the High Country with the times of their services and in what format they are being offered including necessary links:
Alliance Bible Fellowship
1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone
828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. In-Person Service
The 4 p.m. service will be livestreamed and can be viewed later at: https://boxcast.tv/view/christmas-eve-2020-390258
6 p.m. In-Person Service
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
420 College Dr. SW in Lees-McRae College
828-898-5406 | bannerelkpresbyterian.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Live Stream Service or Watch Later
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtme3AS278KRShjZ7pDwjeA
Bethel Baptist Church
123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove
828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24
3 p.m. Celebration at Bethel Park
Boone United Methodist Church
471 New Market Blvd. in Boone
828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24
1 p.m. Sanctuary Online Service, or watch later with link: https://booneumc.org/christmas-eve-sanctuary-worship/
6 p.m. Crossroads Online Service, or watch later with link: https://booneumc.org/christmas-eve-crossroads-worship/
Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
381 E. King St. in Boone
828-264-4456 | buuf.net | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24:
7 p.m. Special Evening Holiday Reception
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82455378963
First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock
350 Sunset Dr. in Blowing Rock
828-295-7715 | firstbaptistblowingrock.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. In-Person Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The 5 p.m. service will be livestreamed.
6:30 p.m. In-Person Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Registration Required. Link to Registration: http://www.firstbaptistblowingrock.com/event-calendar/christmas-eve-candlelight-services-2020
First Presbyterian Church of Boone
131 Big Valley St. in Boone
828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24
5:30 p.m. Virtual Service
Link: https://www.firstpresboone.org/christmas-eve/
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
115 E King St. in downtown Boone
828-264-2206 | graceboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Outdoor, Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service
6 p.m. Outdoor, Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service
7 p.m. Outdoor, Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service
Registration is required for attendance.
Link: https://www.gracelutheranboone.org/christmas-eve-registration
High Country United Church of Christ
8233 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas
828-297-1092 | highcountryucc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Facebook Live Service
Link: https://www.facebook.com/highcountryucc/
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
3505 Bamboo Road in Boone
828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Christmas Spectacular 2020 Broadcast
Link: https://boxcast.tv/channel/x1jqd7m3hqoqynzwgxb4
Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church
1218 Main St. in Blowing Rock
828-295-7675 | rumplechurch.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sanctuary Walk Thru
4 p.m. Children and Youth Friends Service on Facebook Live and YouTube
5:30 p.m. Lighting of the Luminaries Surround the Rumple Campus
6 p.m. Outdoor Worship with Candlelight in the Church Parking Lot, Also Live on YouTune
8 p.m. Silent Night Sing Along, Broadcast Live on Facebook and YouTube
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
170 Councill St. in Boone
828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24
4:30 p.m. Gathering Time on Zoom
4:45 p.m. Christmas Play
5 p.m. Holy Eucharist
To receive the links for worship, please contact Susan Musilli at [email protected].
Christmas Day Service: Friday, Dec. 25
10:30 a.m. Service on Zoom as The Rev. Cynthia Banks leads The Liturgy of the Word and delivers a Christmas Day meditation.
To receive the links for worship, please contact Susan Musilli at [email protected].
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Parish
140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock
828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Holy Eucharist with Act of Spiritual Communion
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87062690000
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSIER6UDGf9FyTvPRGs8_1A?view_as=subscriber
7:30 p.m. ‘Twas the Night before Christmas’ read by Fr. Andrew and Family
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88271010966
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSIER6UDGf9FyTvPRGs8_1A?view_as=subscriber
10 p.m. An Order of Worship for Evening
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87295833646
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSIER6UDGf9FyTvPRGs8_1A?view_as=subscriber
Christmas Day Service: Friday, Dec. 25
11 a.m. Holy Eucharist on the Front Lawn
Registration Required. Link to Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/133247866957