Christmas in the High Country: Local Church Services on Dec. 24 and 25

Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 4:47 pm

By Harley Nefe

With Christmas coming just around the corner, folks can take a break from all the last minute gift shopping and remember the reason for the season. With many local churches offering special services that are open to the community, there are more ways than one for people to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

However, church services will not look the same as they have in the past. Some churches that have held services in the past will not be offering any this year due to COVID-19 complications.

Through challenging times with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, people have needed to lean on their beliefs more than ever. Much like the majority of the year with safety guidelines being in place, in-person services are requiring masks or have registration and capacity limits, while some services are taking place outdoors with attendees being socially distanced.

With a virus threatening how to worship during the holiday season, other services are being held remotely online by live streaming services or on Zoom, with the help of modern-day technology. This way, families can end the year celebrating the holidays from the comfort and care of their homes, with many services being recorded in a way that allows them to be viewed at a later time.

Here is a list of local churches in the High Country with the times of their services and in what format they are being offered including necessary links:

Alliance Bible Fellowship

1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone

828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24

4 p.m. In-Person Service

The 4 p.m. service will be livestreamed and can be viewed later at: https://boxcast.tv/view/christmas-eve-2020-390258

6 p.m. In-Person Service

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

420 College Dr. SW in Lees-McRae College

828-898-5406 | bannerelkpresbyterian.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Live Stream Service or Watch Later

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtme3AS278KRShjZ7pDwjeA

Bethel Baptist Church

123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove

828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24

3 p.m. Celebration at Bethel Park

Boone United Methodist Church

471 New Market Blvd. in Boone

828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24

1 p.m. Sanctuary Online Service, or watch later with link: https://booneumc.org/christmas-eve-sanctuary-worship/

6 p.m. Crossroads Online Service, or watch later with link: https://booneumc.org/christmas-eve-crossroads-worship/

Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

381 E. King St. in Boone

828-264-4456 | buuf.net | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24:

7 p.m. Special Evening Holiday Reception

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82455378963

First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock

350 Sunset Dr. in Blowing Rock

828-295-7715 | firstbaptistblowingrock.com | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. In-Person Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

The 5 p.m. service will be livestreamed.

6:30 p.m. In-Person Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Registration Required. Link to Registration: http://www.firstbaptistblowingrock.com/event-calendar/christmas-eve-candlelight-services-2020

First Presbyterian Church of Boone

131 Big Valley St. in Boone

828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24

5:30 p.m. Virtual Service

Link: https://www.firstpresboone.org/christmas-eve/

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

115 E King St. in downtown Boone

828-264-2206 | graceboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Outdoor, Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service

6 p.m. Outdoor, Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service

7 p.m. Outdoor, Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service

Registration is required for attendance.

Link: https://www.gracelutheranboone.org/christmas-eve-registration

High Country United Church of Christ

8233 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas

828-297-1092 | highcountryucc.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Facebook Live Service

Link: https://www.facebook.com/highcountryucc/

Mount Vernon Baptist Church

3505 Bamboo Road in Boone

828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Christmas Spectacular 2020 Broadcast

Link: https://boxcast.tv/channel/x1jqd7m3hqoqynzwgxb4

Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church

1218 Main St. in Blowing Rock

828-295-7675 | rumplechurch.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sanctuary Walk Thru

4 p.m. Children and Youth Friends Service on Facebook Live and YouTube

5:30 p.m. Lighting of the Luminaries Surround the Rumple Campus

6 p.m. Outdoor Worship with Candlelight in the Church Parking Lot, Also Live on YouTune

8 p.m. Silent Night Sing Along, Broadcast Live on Facebook and YouTube

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

170 Councill St. in Boone

828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. Gathering Time on Zoom

4:45 p.m. Christmas Play

5 p.m. Holy Eucharist

To receive the links for worship, please contact Susan Musilli at [email protected].

Christmas Day Service: Friday, Dec. 25

10:30 a.m. Service on Zoom as The Rev. Cynthia Banks leads The Liturgy of the Word and delivers a Christmas Day meditation.

To receive the links for worship, please contact Susan Musilli at [email protected].

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Parish

140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock

828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Thursday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Holy Eucharist with Act of Spiritual Communion

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87062690000

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSIER6UDGf9FyTvPRGs8_1A?view_as=subscriber

7:30 p.m. ‘Twas the Night before Christmas’ read by Fr. Andrew and Family

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88271010966

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSIER6UDGf9FyTvPRGs8_1A?view_as=subscriber

10 p.m. An Order of Worship for Evening

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87295833646

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSIER6UDGf9FyTvPRGs8_1A?view_as=subscriber

Christmas Day Service: Friday, Dec. 25

11 a.m. Holy Eucharist on the Front Lawn

Registration Required. Link to Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/133247866957