Chris Botti and Lily Tomlin Are Scheduled for An Appalachian Summer’s This Weekend

By Hailey Blevins

This weekend, An Appalachian Summer Festival has two exciting performances coming up on Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20. At 8 p.m. in the Schaefer Center on July 19, Chris Botti will bring his musical talent to An Appalachian Summer Festival. At 8 p.m. in the Schaefer Center on July 20, Lily Tomlin will be returning to the festival for the 2019 season with her comedy.

Chris Botti

Multi Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti returns to the festival for a dazzling evening of music, ranging from jazz to pop to rock. For over two decades, this brilliant bandleader and born showman has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest selling instrumental artist.

Botti’s mesmerizing performances with a stunning array of legends such as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Andrea Bocelli have cemented his place as one of the most inspiring forces of the contemporary music scene. Whether he’s performing with illustrious symphonies or at renowned venues around the globe, his unparalleled crystalline and poetic sound transcends musical boundaries.

Purchase your tickets at http://appsummer.org/schedule/id/chris-botti-2019. Tickets for Chris Botti’s performance are $50 for adults and $30 for students/children. Get a 10% discount for when you pick any five adult tickets, bringing the price to $45. Discounts only apply to purchases at the box office or by phone (800-841-2787).

Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin, one of America’s foremost comediennes, returns to the festival for an unforgettable night of smart humor and laughter. Bringing more than a dozen of her most memorable characters to the stage— from Frankie, of the Netflix’s hit show, to Ernestine and Edith Ann— the show will provide comical insights and witty observations about the human condition.

Tomlin continues to venture across an ever-widening range of media, starring in television, theater, motion pictures, animation, video, and social media. Throughout her extraordinary career, Tomlin has received numerous awards, including: seven Emmys; a Tony for her one woman Broadway show, Appearing Nitely; a second Tony for Best Actress, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics’ Circle Award for her one woman performance in Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe; a CableAce Award for executive producing the film adaptation of The Search; a Grammy for her comedy album, This is a Recording as well as nominations for her subsequent albums Modern Scream, And That’s the Truth, and On Stage; and two Peabody Awards—the first for the ABC television special, Edith Ann’s Christmas (Just Say Noël), and the second for narrating and executive producing the HBO film, The Celluloid Closet.In 2003, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and, in December 2014, was the recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC.

Purchase your tickets to see Lily Tomlin at http://appsummer.org/schedule/id/lily-tomlin. Tickets for Lily Tomlin’s performance are $60 for adults and $40 for students/children. Get a 10% discount when you pick any five adult tickets, bringing the price to $54. Discounts only apply to purchases at the box office or by phone (800-841-2787).

