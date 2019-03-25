Choose Your Own Handmade Bowl During Watauga Empty Bowls at WHS This Saturday

Published Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:39 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Add a meal at Watauga High School to your calendar for this Saturday, March 30, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You’re invited to come out and choose a handmade bowl to enjoy homemade soup in for the 18th Annual WHS Empty Bowls Benefit Dinner.

Unlike when you usually go out to eat, you get to take your bowl home with you as part of the event’s goal to remind us that there are always empty bowls and hungry people in the world. Potters from the community and from Watauga High School have been busy creating unique bowls for the event.

Tickets are available at the door and the bowls are purchased on a first come/first serve basis. A minimum $20 donation is suggested for the bowl and meal. The soups, bread, and drinks are provided by local restaurants. Soups will be provided by: WHS ProStart II & Adv’d Foods II, Casa Rustica Restauarant, Pepper’s Restaurant, Stick Boy Kitchen, Woodlands Barbeque, Troy’s 105 Diner, The Speckled Trout Cafe and F.A.R.M. Cafe. Stick Boy Bread Company is providing rolls, Friends of Watauga is providing desserts, and Bare Essentials Natural Market is providing drinks.

The evening will also feature a silent auction, desserts and live music. Members of Potters of the Blue Ridge are organizing this year’s “Teapot Challenge” for the silent auction. Items in the silent auction will include gift certificates, merchandise, and artwork from local businesses, restaurants, and artisans.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the local Hunger and Health Coalition, which works to help families in Watauga who are struggling with food insecurity.

For more information, call Watauga High School at (828) 264-2407 or check out their Facebook page.

Comments

comments