Chetola Resort’s Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guides Step Up for an Enhanced Role in the 40th Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby

Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:54 am

Chetola Resort is sharing its love of all things fish-related with an itinerary of family friendly activities surrounding the 40th Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby, April 5 & 6.

Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola Resort kicks off the popular weekend with a Fly Tie & Fish Fry lakeside picnic Friday, April 5 from 6-9pm. Fried trout, hush puppies, cole slaw, French fries, tartar sauce, and Cajun remoulade are what’s for dinner for $14 per person on the Timberlake’s patio buffet. Chicken tenders and fries will be available for children 12 and younger at $7 per person. Blowing Rock Fire and Police Departments eat for free.

In conjunction with the picnic, Chetola’s Orvis Endorsed Guide Dustin Coffey will headline a free fly tying lesson on the lawn where children and adults can either watch or try their hands at tying flies in preparation for the town-wide fishing extravaganza the following day. Weather permitting, the lakeside bonfire will be roaring and s’mores available for purchase. Boone-based Appalachian Mountain Brewery will also be on hand to serve its award-winning craft beers, with proceeds benefitting the Trout Derby. A collection of lawn games, including Cornhole, Spike Ball, and Ram Jam, will be placed on Chetola lawn for all ages to engage in some friendly competition.

Saturday, April 6, marks the official opening of trout season, and for 40 years the Blowing Rock Trout Derby has signaled that springtime milestone. During the daylong event, which runs sunrise to 4pm, Coffey and Chetola Sporting Reserve Outdoor Programs Representative Morgan Tarbutton will spend the afternoon offering young Trout Derby participants at Broyhill Park an array of demos, clinics and contests:

1:30pm – Chetola’s Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Demonstration

2pm – Fly Fishing Clinic for children 16 and younger

3pm – Fly Fishing Casting Contest for children 16 and younger

To up the ante, Chetola is donating a treasure trove of trophy trout to Broyhill Lake to ensure that kids land a big fish and have the opportunity to win some great prizes courtesy of Orvis.

“As an Orvis endorsed operation, family focused fishing is naturally our passion,” said Tarbutton. “We are excited to join with the Blowing Rock Trout Derby to promote not only the bond that ties families to fishing but also falling in love with the outdoors. By celebrating the longtime tradition of fly fishing in the Appalachian Mountains, we hope to continue to pass down this lifetime activity for generations to come.”

For a complete list of Trout Derby schedule, locations and rules, visit blowingrock.com/troutderby/. Discount fly fishing lodging packages are also available at Chetola during the event. Contact Guest Services at 828-295-5500.

Comments

comments