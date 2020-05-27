Chetola Resort Reopens to Guests and Locals

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9:07 am

Chetola Resort reopened to locals and guests May 22 after a two-month closure. The 78-acre resort, named after the Cherokee word for “haven of rest,” has long been known for its open spaces, fresh mountain air and endless activities.

Enhanced safety measures are in place. Chetola is participating in the Count On Me NC public health initiative for restaurant and lodging businesses, and recently received the 2020 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award.

Timberlake’s Restaurant at the resort is open to locals and guests alike, with indoor and outdoor dining, carry-out, and daily picnic service on the lake. The Spa at Chetola has also reopened, with limited services, to both locals and guests.

“Our guests, neighbors and employees are family to us,” said owner Kent Tarbutton. “It feels so good to welcome them back.”

Overnight guests have three choices for accommodations – standard rooms in the Lodge, luxury suites at the Bob Timberlake Inn and several dozen vacation rentals throughout the property. Each vacation rental has a full kitchen, equal ratio of bathrooms to bedrooms, and plenty of indoor and outdoor space.

“The vastness of Chetola Resort lets our guests choose their level of comfort. They can seclude themselves in a condo at the top of the property, they can stay in guest rooms at the heart of the resort and partake in daily activities, or they can opt for something in between,” said general manager Angus Lamond.

Meanwhile, Chetola’s Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing service provides expert guide service at both public- and private-access rivers and streams in the Blowing Rock area.

For information about Chetola Resort, visit www.chetola.com or call 828-295-5500.