Chetola Resort Festival of Lights Provides Holiday Cheer Through January; Lights on November 27
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:25 am
Chetola Resort once again greets the holidays with its drive-through tour of the Festival of Lights. The free display includes close to 30,000 lights throughout the resort and around Chetola Lake.
In an effort to keep you (and Santa) safe this year, Chetola Resort will offer visits with Santa and carriage rides to resort guests only on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28. This represents a change from the large public gatherings and the traditions of past years. The resort made this change to keep the community safe during Covid-19 and to abide by Watauga County Health Dept. recommendations and safety practices.
On-site lodging is still available for Thanksgiving weekend and the holidays.
Free and Open to Everyone
Chetola Resort will open the free, drive-through light show to the public beginning Sunday night, November 29. New this year: Nativity scene and additional light displays with music. Roll down your car window for a merry melody.
Pro-Tips:
• Weeknights afford less traffic and wait times.
• The lights come on at dusk and end at 10 p.m.
• Expect to be greeted by friendly security pros at the entry gate. They will take temperatures of everyone in the car and update you on mask requirements.
• Call 828-295-5500 for questions.
• Timberlake’s Restaurant is open to “cruisers” with socially distanced seating from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily; reservations are strongly recommended.
• Set your GPS for 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 if you are coming from out of town.
• Visitors can also park and walk around the lake.
A Merry Bonus: Beat the January doldrums and visit the light show through Jan. 31, 2021. Chetola Resort believes the spirit of Christmas should extend well into the new year.
About Chetola Resort: Chetola Resort is North Carolina’s premier family-friendly mountain resort located in Blowing Rock, N.C. It welcomes guests with three types of accommodations across 78 acres in a woodland setting adjacent to Moses Cone Memorial Park and within walking distance of downtown Blowing Rock. The resort offers a spa, fly-fishing with an Orvis-certified guide, on-site dining, and a sporting reserve. Chetola.com and www.instagram.com/chetolaresort