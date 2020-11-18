Chetola Resort Festival of Lights Provides Holiday Cheer Through January; Lights on November 27

• Weeknights afford less traffic and wait times.

• The lights come on at dusk and end at 10 p.m.

• Expect to be greeted by friendly security pros at the entry gate. They will take temperatures of everyone in the car and update you on mask requirements.

• Call 828-295-5500 for questions.

• Timberlake’s Restaurant is open to “cruisers” with socially distanced seating from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily; reservations are strongly recommended.

• Set your GPS for 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 if you are coming from out of town.

• Visitors can also park and walk around the lake.

A Merry Bonus: Beat the January doldrums and visit the light show through Jan. 31, 2021. Chetola Resort believes the spirit of Christmas should extend well into the new year.

About Chetola Resort: Chetola Resort is North Carolina’s premier family-friendly mountain resort located in Blowing Rock, N.C. It welcomes guests with three types of accommodations across 78 acres in a woodland setting adjacent to Moses Cone Memorial Park and within walking distance of downtown Blowing Rock. The resort offers a spa, fly-fishing with an Orvis-certified guide, on-site dining, and a sporting reserve. Chetola.com and www.instagram.com/chetolaresort