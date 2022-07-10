Ceramics Artist Morgan McCarver and Watercolorist Zan Thompson Share Edgewood Cottage From July 11 Through July 17

Ceramics artist Morgan McCarver and watercolorist Zan Thompson will share Edgewood Cottage from July 11 through July 17.

Morgan McCarver’s work is inspired by Victorian American women. Because women have historically been compared to delicate flowers, Morgan reinterprets that symbolism by allowing porcelain wildflower imagery to represent a woman’s inner strength. She applies her drawings as transfers, similar to a seamstress overlaying patterns and designs on a dress form. In 2020, Morgan was named the youngest artist to reach finalist status in the 701 Center for Contemporary Art prize. Her singular art can be found in various galleries in North and South Carolina. Come welcome Morgan to the High Country at Edgewood Cottage.

Morgan McCarver’s Wisteria Teapot

Zan Thompson describes his art as a celebration of the essence found in our environments, from alluring subjects to the most mundane. Through his years as a landscape architect and now as an artist, Zan finds himself attracted to natural landscapes, cityscapes and the vanishing landscapes and architecture of small rural towns, especially where light and shadow provide an abundance of drama. Come enjoy Zan’s work on display at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock as well. (www.zanthompson.com)

Zan Thompson’s Cone’s Carriage House

The Artists in Residence program is a free weekly art program that presents regional juried artists from May 28 through September 11, 2022 at Edgewood Cottage, 115 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC. For the full summer schedule of artists, visit http://www.artistsatedgewood.org.

