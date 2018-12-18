Celebrating the New Year with Events at the Slopes

Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 11:22 am

By Hailey Blevins

As 2018 winds down and Christmas gets closer, plans for celebrating the New Year are underway.

The ski resorts throughout the High Country each have their own special events planned for ringing in 2019. These celebrations will feature live music, fireworks and lots of fun.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Beech Mtn.

The New Year’s Eve Celebration kicks off with Family Night for the younger crowd at 7 p.m. in the Lodge. Family night is free of charge and lasts until midnight. DJ Pete Welter will be keeping everyone moving with great music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

From 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., SoulPlay will be providing live music. From 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., everyone has a chance to enjoy a skate under the stars accompanied by festive music for only $15! Also, from 12:30 to 2 a.m., a Late night DJ will be providing further entertainment. At midnight, the sky will light up with a fireworks show to ring in the New Year.

General admission tickets are only $10 per person while reserved table seating is $25 per person. Reserved seating tickets will grant general admission and reserve a table with party favors. These can only be purchased in advance by calling The Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill at 828-387-2011, extension 208.

A free shuttle will provide transport to and from local lodging facilities.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at Appalachian Ski Mtn.

At Appalachian Ski Mtn., the New Year is kicked off with an extravaganza, featuring skiing, fireworks and ice skating. Torchlight skiing lasts until 11:30 p.m. Skate in the moonlight from 10 p.m. until midnight. Starting at 9 p.m., you can enjoy festive restaurant specials.

At midnight, the New Year is celebrated with fireworks, ringing in 2019 with style.

New Year’s Celebration at Sugar Mtn.

The celebration at Sugar starts at 9 p.m. and continues until 1 a.m. Indoor festivities are available during the entire celebration. At 11:45 p.m., there will be an alpine torch light parade, followed by a fireworks show at midnight.

The general public is invited to attend the parade and fireworks show for free. Admission to the indoor festivities, however, charge a fee and require reservations. Indoor festivities last from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Live music will be provided by The Rockabilly’s. To make reservations, call 828-898-4521, extension 261.

All ages are invited to attend indoor festivities at the Third Floor Cafeteria, where there will be live music and dancing, a basket of hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors for $80 per couple or $45 per single.

Admission to the Last Run Lounge includes a champagne toast at midnight for $45 per couple or $25 per single. Attendees must be 21 or older to enter the Lounge.

The Village of Sugar Mountain Courtesy Shuttle Bus will operate until 1:30 a.m. Be sure to check the website for updates on the fee and reservations for the indoor festivities. Call 828-898-4521, extension 261, for more information on fees and reservations.

