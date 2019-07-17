Celebrating Sculpture Under the Trees and in the Gallery at Anvil Arts Gallery This Weekend

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Join the “Garden Party” this weekend, July 20 and 21, at Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery in Linville Falls. Everyone is invited to explore the sculptures thoughtfully placed throughout the open lawn and garden and in the gallery. Enjoy refreshments as you explore the artwork and learn about the diverse group of artists represented and see the working studio of sculptor Bill Brown.

Visitors will see the work of accomplished sculptors working in different mediums and styles, from large scale sculptures in stone and metal for outdoor use to pieces for interiors created in clay, glass, copper and steel. This festive weekend event is a wonderful time to experience art in a beautiful setting encouraging everyone to explore and experience outdoor and indoor sculpture. All artworks displayed are available for purchase, so visitors can discover work to start or add to their collections. Owner Liz Brown is passionate and knowledgeable and always happy to assist in the selection and placement for private, public and corporate collections.

This year, the Garden Party will include the work of Virginia Fisher from Tennessee who creates beautiful woven copper baskets and trays for the table or wall. Also new this year is the work of clay artist Carmen Elliott who creates figurative forms in terra cotta and the large-scale vessels of potter Joseph Sand.

Sand’s pieces range from classic to sculptural in form and make a dramatic statement, equally at home used indoors or outside in a garden or courtyard.

Bill Brown’s sculptures are exhibited in the gallery and in the gardens, where they are interspersed with the poetic stone sculptures by Carl Peverall. Tucked into the gardens are the large-scale graceful figurative works in clay by artist Tinka Jordy. In the open expanse of the lawn, the reclaimed metal and wood sculptures of Beau Lyday bring a strong architectural element to the landscape, and metal sculptor Tripp Jarvis is showing his newest works in steel and cast iron as well.

This weekend’s art filled celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday the 20 and 21, and is free and open to all who want to enjoy the sculpture in this beautiful setting.

The garden and gallery at Anvil Arts is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Summer Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls (9600 Linville Falls Hwy.) close to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Falls Hiking and directly across from the Linville Falls Winery. For more information or directions contact Anvil Arts at 828-765-6226 and www.studiosculpture.com.

