Celebrate Your Mom This Mother’s Day with a Feast at Watauga Lake Winery

Looking for the perfect way to show your mom how much you appreciate her? Watauga Lake Winery has you covered. Join them Sunday, May 12th, for their first very special Mother’s Day Feast. After all, nothing says “I love you” more than a meal spent with family, especially when mom doesn’t have to prepare it.

The feast is a mouthwatering buffet with what the winery says is “enough options to keep all members of the family satisfied… even your picky baby brother!” The menu features a Lo country station, a Wyoming station, breads, a brunch station, a fruit and dessert table, and a beverage bar. There are two seatings, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., and all stations are included in the feast. A complimentary glass of wine that they’re calling a “wine-colada” is included at the event. See the photo below for specifics on the menu.

Watauga Lake Winery is only a quick 30 minute drive from Boone. The ride there is scenic and relaxing, providing the perfect build up to the gorgeous spring blooms awaiting you at Watauga Lake Winery just in time for Mother’s Day.

They invite you to stay past lunch and enjoy the scenery at the vineyard, “you can stay all day if you want to and tour the vineyard. We’ll be out here to give tours. It’s a beautiful drive around Watauga Lake.” They describe the setting at the Villa Nove Vineyards, where the feast will be served, as “Tuscany in Tennessee.”

The cost for this exclusive event is only $42.50 per person and reservations are required. Space is limited, so call us today to save your family a place at the table: 423-468-3633 or 423-768-0345. Currently, they are a little over half full for they event but still have plenty of space, so be sure to reserve a spot for you and your mom for this mother’s day.

Learn more about Watauga Lake Winery on their website.

