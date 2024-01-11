Celebrate Winter in the Mountains at Lees-McRae College with Mountainfilm on Tour

A Baffin Vacation

Mountainfilm on Tour, the annual tour of the most inspiring short films featured at that year’s Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado, is coming to Lees-McRae on Saturday, Feb. 17. The tour has been bringing exciting, cutting-edge short films about the great outdoors to cities throughout the country since 1999, and for the first time the tour will be stopping in Banner Elk as part of the college’s High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series.

The screening will be held on the college’s North Campus in Hayes Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 per person for members of the community and $5 per person for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff if bought in advance online. Tickets will also be available at the door day-of at $15 per person for community members and $10 per person for Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff.

Prior to the screening, the college will be hosting a winter carnival on Tate Lawn from 4−7 p.m. The carnival is free for all attendees and will feature sledding, winter games, food trucks, gear shops, and more. Come out and celebrate the beautiful winter season with Lees-McRae College.

Purchase tickets to Mountainfilm on Tour here>>

Georgia Astle

Paddle Tribal Water

Reclaim Your Water

School of Fish

SOMOS

Soundscape

###

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide continuing education opportunities for all, the college also offers bachelor’s and master’s programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, please visit www.lmc.edu or call 828.898.5241.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

