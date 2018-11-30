Celebrate the Holidays with Christmas Lights and Train Rides as Tweetsie Christmas Continues

Published Friday, November 30, 2018 at 3:09 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Tweetsie Railroad has brought back Tweetsie Christmas for the second year. This event has quickly made its place as the High Countries newest, and most popular, holiday tradition.

The 2018 season started on November 23 and will continue until December 29 on Friday and Saturday evenings, giving everyone plenty of time to reserve a time to visit. Tweetsie Christmas opens at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Reservations for Tweetsie cost $38 per person with children 2 and under admitted for free. Reservations ensure a date and time to ride the lit up train, steam locomotive No. 12 known as “Tweetsie” on a night time ride lit up by festive Christmas light displays.

But there’s more to Tweetsie Railroad than just the amazing train rides. Guests can watch a live Christmas Show, visit with Santa in his gingerbread house, step into a life size snow globe for a picture, ride the carousel and roast s’mores over an outdoor fire pit while waiting on their turn for the train. Visitors can also spend time selecting the perfect Christmas tree to take home if they haven’t gotten one yet!

Tweetsie Railroad will be lit up with lights and decorated for Christmas, creating the perfect festive atmosphere to spend time with friends and family.

About Tweetsie Railroad

The 2019 season season opens on April 6th. Hours and dates vary. Check tweetsie.com before planning your visit. Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3-12) and free for children 2 and under.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2018 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit tweetsie.com or call 877-898-3874.

Pictures from Tweetsie Christmas 2017 by Ken Ketchie

