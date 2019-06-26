Celebrate the 4th of July with the High Country

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 4:31 pm

By Hailey Blevins

On July 4th, 1776, the 13 colonies that now make up part of the United States claimed their independence from England. This year, July 4th will mark the beginning of the 243th year of our independence.

Each year, entire communities gather together to celebrate this important day in our history. Entire cities stop almost completely for the day as parades take place, flags are placed on every corner, bands play patriotic music and people dress in the colors of our flag.

This amazing day is just a week away, and communities in the High Country are counting down the days to fireworks and fun.

See below for the events closest to you or events that are worth a little traveling.

Events and Times:

Blowing Rock’s July 4th Celebration

Join the town of Blowing Rock for games, music and fun July 5 and 6. There will be free entertainment all day, plus the best small-town Main Street parade you’ll find anywhere. All events take place in downtown Blowing Rock, except for the fireworks which will be held at the Blowing Rock Country Club. The public is welcome at the Club for the special event. Find the games and music in Memorial Park on Main Street.

The celebration will begin on July 5 from 6-8 p.m. with a Park Dance in Memorial Park with the Summer Daze Band. Events will continue July 6 at 9 a.m. with an adult horse shoe tournament for anyone 18 years and up. Prizes will be awarded for the tournament. From noon to 1:30 there will be live music before the Independence Day Parade at 2 p.m.

Then, from 3-4 p.m. enjoy live music with the Cockman Family and park games from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place in all games.

At dark, a fireworks show will be set off from the Blowing Rock Country Club. Fireworks are visible from many places in town, and good viewing is available along Goforth Road. Roadside parking is allowed for this event, but please note that parking is not permitted on the golf course.

For more information, call Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation at 828-295-5222.

Beech Mountain and Banner Elk Combine for Mile High Fourth of July

The resort towns of Banner Elk and Beech Mountain combine this July 4th for a four day celebration of our nation’s independence. The Mile High Fourth is always centered around July 4th and includes fireworks above the summit of Beech Mountain, the afore-mentioned hog roast, live music, scenic chairlift rides, Banner Elk’s legendary Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park and much more. Other events include summer theater at Lees-McRae College and family activities hosted by the Beech Mountain Rec Center. For more information about 2019’s Mile High Fourth of July events, call 800-468-5506.

Continue the celebration at Beech Mountain Resort with the 48th Annual Roasting of the Hog on Saturday, July 6th.

Food will be served from 6-7:30 p.m. The menu includes the best pork and turkey barbeque in the High Country that is slow-cooked over Hickory Charcoal with all the fixins, Moon Pie for desert, and tea and lemonade.

The evening will feature games for kids, a raffle, face painting, concessions, music, dancing and scenic lift rides for $10. Be sure to stick around for fireworks after dark!

Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets include free parking, the meal, music, games and fireworks. Tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets are limited. Purchase your tickets at Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce, Fred’s General Mercantile, Beech Mountain Club or online at www.beechmountainchamber.com.

Banner Elk’s Parade and Festival

Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s Family Fun 4th of July 2019 Parade and Festival is coming up. The parade begins on Main Street at 11 a.m. and will be followed by games, inflatables, the Great Duck Race, local food vendors and three rockin’ concerts!

The concerts will be with Clockworx, Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band and Extraordinaires after the parade until 6 p.m. on the Front Lawn at the Historic Banner Elk School. More information can be found at www.bannerelk.org.

Town of Boone July 4th Activities

The Town of Boone will celebrate the July 4th holiday with a full day of activities, including a downtown parade, fireworks, live music and more.

Events will begin at 11 a.m. on King Street in downtown Boone with the annual July 4th parade. The parade will start at the Poplar Grove Extension traveling East on King Street, concluding at Appalachian State University’s Legends Parking Lot, located on Hardin Street.

The Watauga Community Band will provide live music throughout the parade on the street in front of the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, located at 604 West King Street. The band will play a mix of patriotic songs and other popular hits.

Following the parade, the Town of Boone and the Jones House will continue the celebration with free cake and watermelon on the Jones House lawn. Join Mayor Rennie Brantz, Town Council members and town staff under the shade of the Jones House maple trees for a slice of cake from Stick Boy Bread Company and a slice of fresh watermelon. For more information about the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, including summer concerts, music lessons and other activities, please visit www.joneshouse.org.

The fun continues later that evening at Clawson-Burnley Park, located off of Hunting Hills Lane, near the “Tot Lot,” baseball fields, and Greenway. The entertainment starts at 7 p.m. with music provided by DJ Carl. The public is invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the annual fireworks display, which will begin around 9:30 p.m.

To join the parade with your own float or entry, please fill out the parade registration form located at joneshouse.org. Registration forms should be returned by July 1st to ensure a space in the parade.

For more information about July 4th activities, please visit www.townofboone.net or contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at 828-268-6280.

Todd Liberty Parade

Thursday, July 4th at 11 a.m.

The parade meanders through downtown Todd, ending at Cook Park with live music by the King Bees, dancing and food to purchase. The theme for the 2019 Todd Liberty Parade is “Reach for the Stars… and Stripes.”

This year marks the parade’s 14th year, and the third year of it being hosted by the TCPO. It is a great event that honors the founding of our country in such a unique and fun way. You are invited to don a handmade costume that is provided, grab a flag and walk in the parade or watch from the sidelines and cheer it on.

We encourage everyone to walk in the parade! Please be at the big field at the corner of Hwy 194 and Todd Railroad Grade Road at 10 a.m. to pick out a costume or banner and line up. The costumes and decorations are hand-made and free for all to use during the parade. All funds raised will be used to offset expenses and sustain the parade for years to come. Donations are critical to the future of the parade. Please visit http://toddnc.org/support/make-a-gift/ to support the Todd Liberty Parade or donate the day of the parade.

A donation of $5 for parking would be most appreciated. In case of rain, please check back here or the TCPO Facebook page for updates. Please contact us at 828-263-6173 if you would like to volunteer for the parade.

In case of rain, please check the Todd Community Preservation Organization Facebook page for updates.

Sugar Mountain 4th of July

Sugar Mountain 4th of July Week-long Celebration is June 28 through July 7. Enjoy chairlift rides to Sugar’s peak aboard the Summit Express or check out the bike park.

