Celebrate Thanksgiving with “Your Favorite Things” at the Appalachian Theatre with THE SOUND OF MUSIC November 20 and 26

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Appalachian Theatre Cinema Classics Series will be screening the Academy Award-winning and heartwarming musical film THE SOUND OF MUSIC, which tells the true story of the Von Trapp family’s flight from the Nazis in wartime Austria. This Rodgers and Hammerstein evergreen classic thrums along to some of the most hummable tunes ever written, and is the perfect excuse to escape to the Appalachian Theatre twice this month with family-friendly 7 p.m. showings on both Saturday, November 20 and Friday, November 26, 2021.

One of the most enduring, feel-good musicals ever produced, this inspirational story is based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, and follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

This final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, THE SOUND OF MUSIC won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Directed by Robert Wise, with a score revised by Rodgers and a screenplay by Ernest Lehman, THE SOUND OF MUSIC boasts a dream cast: Julie Andrews as Maria, Christopher Plummer as the Captain, Eleanor Parker as Elsa, Peggy Wood as the Mother Abbess, and Charmian Carr as Liesl. (Trivia buffs will note that Hollywood’s most famous unseen voice, Marni Nixon, here has an on-screen role as Sister Sophia, and that the actual real-life Maria von Trapp has a cameo appearance in a Salzburg market scene.)

Filming took place from March to September 1964 in Los Angeles and Salzburg and the film was released on March 2, 1965, in the United States, initially as a limited release. Although initial critical response to the film was mixed, it was a major commercial success, becoming the number one box office movie after four weeks, and the highest-grossing film of 1965. By November 1966, THE SOUND OF MUSIC had become the highest-grossing film of all-time, surpassing Gone with the Wind, and held that distinction for five years.

This film is a triumph in all departments receiving five Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress, the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement, and the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Written American Musical. In 1998, the American Film Institute (AFI) listed The Sound of Music as the 55th greatest American movie of all time, and the fourth greatest movie musical. In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Patrons and supporters of the Appalachian Theatre should note that the venue is committed to the health and safety of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies. Policies may vary so make sure you check the event page for entry requirements.

Tickets to the film are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under and are available online as part of the theatre’s touchless ticketing program online. Seating capacity in the theatre is reduced with reserved seating and everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket. While the content of this film is family friendly, the film’s almost 3 hour runtime may make it less suitable for young, children.

To read about current guidelines in effect for each of the above events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit their website at www.apptheatre.org.

