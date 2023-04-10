Celebrate National Library Week April 23-29, 2023

BOONE, NC – Watauga County Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and e-books. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, crafting classes, author talks, and more. Watauga County Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources for all ages to ensure lifelong learning.

A few recent examples of services and programs are listed below:

A Seed Library located adjacent to the Circulation Desk (thanks to volunteers)

Annual shred truck (thanks to the Friends and DBDA)

Repair Hub has several visits this year thanks to the Friends

Several specialized youth collections for emerging readers thanks to Lisa Flanigan, Youth Services Librarian

Annual Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance thanks to Appstate’s Accounting Department and the Friends

Computer tutorials by appointment

A Book lease program that allows us to offer high demand titles thanks to the Friends

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneursin the community with services such as NC Live resources, referrals, tutorials, meeting space, and print and online resources.

We plan to have a library open house on Friday, April 28 from 11:30 am – 1 pm to inform the public about the need for an expansion. A short presentation will take place at 11:45 am and a tour will be offered at 12:15 pm. Cake, punch, giveaways, a petition, and new web page are part of the story.

If you haven’t checked out Watauga County Public Library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow our Facebook page and the hashtag #National Library Week to join the online celebration.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga

