Tweetsie Christmas Returns for Second Year, Celebrate a Joyous Holiday Season with the Family

Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 12:49 pm

The High Country’s newest and most popular holiday tradition returns in 2018! Celebrate the joy of the season when Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas. On Friday and Saturday evenings from November 23 through December 29, 2018, families can experience countless holiday delights and create treasured memories at North Carolina’s first theme park.

At Tweetsie Christmas, experience an evening full of holiday festivities that the whole family will enjoy. Santa Claus will be in his very own Gingerbread House, where children can share their Christmas wishes and have their photos taken with Old Saint Nick. Steam locomotive No. 12, fondly known as “Tweetsie,” will take guests on a nighttime train ride along a route decorated with a spectacular display of twinkling lights. Some guests may even be lucky enough to experience a train ride through the snow!

The holiday magic will continue throughout the park, where guests can watch a heartwarming live Christmas Show, step into a giant snow globe, ride the Carousel, and even roast s’mores by a fire pit. Visitors can also spend time selecting the perfect Christmas tree to bring home for the holidays.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open for Tweetsie Christmas from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings November 23 through December 29. Tickets are $38 per person and are being offered for a designated night with a specific train ride time. Children 2 and under are always admitted free. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are urged to purchase tickets in advance.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for the 2019 season on April 5th. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $38 for adults and children.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2019 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

