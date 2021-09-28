Carolina Ramble & Reunion Music Fest in Bethel Returns October 8-10

Carolina Ramble Productions and North Carolina-based Americana band Possum Jenkins present the seventh annual Carolina Ramble & Reunion at Brayshaw Farm in Bethel Friday to Sunday, Oct. 8-10.

The Ramble is an intimate fall music festival featuring food, camping, games and fun for the whole family. Gates open on Friday at 4:00 p.m., with music running from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 9 a.m. with music running from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Performers include Possum Jenkins, Zoe & Cloyd, Anya Hinkle & Friends, Shay Martin Lovette Trio, Charles Welch, Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four, Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse, The Worthless Son-In-Laws, Junaluska Gospel Choir, The Menders, The Last Longleaf, and Lauren Hayworth & Friends.

In addition to the event’s musical offerings, the event includes food vendors, “Ramblympics” field day activities such as sack races for kids and adults, charity cake walks, face painting and a Saturday night bonfire.

Both day passes and camping passes are on sale now at carolinaramble.com until Thursday, Oct. 7. Tickets will also be available at the gate throughout the event. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

For tickets, directions and more information, visit www.carolinaramble.com or facebook.com/carolinaramble, or email [email protected]

