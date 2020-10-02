Carolina Ramble Drive-In Concert October 10 at High Country Fairgrounds from 2:00 to 7:00

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:16 pm

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Carolina Ramble Productions will host the Carolina Ramble Saturday Drive-In benefit concert. The live music event will take place from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the High Country Fairgrounds, located at 748 Roby Green Road in Boone.

Performers at the Carolina Ramble Saturday Drive-In include regional Americana favorites and ASU alums Possum Jenkins, Boone-based sextet Soul Benefactor, and Greensboro-based singer-songwriter Molly McGinn, accompanied by renowned instrumentalist Charlie Hunter, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Sam Fribush and Brooke Stokes.

Masking and social distancing will be required of patrons when moving outside the immediate vicinity of their vehicle.

Live music at the drive-in show will be broadcast to attendees via local FM signal, and heard through car radios. The drive-in show format is proving to be increasingly popular throughout the U.S. as well as internationally.

Tickets are $20 for singles, $35 for pairs and $50 for cars with three or more people. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

A portion of the proceeds from the drive-in show will benefit The Children’s Council of Watauga County, specifically focusing on its “Who Needs A Change” diaper bank. The program assists in providing diapers and wipes for families they serve locally. In 2019, the Children’s Council distributed approximately 80,000 diapers. Since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic, the non-profit nearly doubled that amount based on the sharp and sudden increase in need for those items throughout the High Country.

Carolina Ramble Productions co-owner, event promoter and performer Dave Brewer said he hopes for the event to be a consolation prize for missing this year’s Carolina Ramble & Reunion, which normally takes place each fall in Bethel.

“The Ramble Saturday Dive-In will be a blast. People in the High Country are itching to hear some live music in person, and I think we can do that safely at the Fairgrounds,” Brewer said.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite and will be on sale until Friday, October 9, at 11:00 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the event and can be purchased via cash or charge. For more information, click to www.carolinaramble.com.