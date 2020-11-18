Carlton’s Gallery 38th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works; Holiday Open House is Nov. 27-28

Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:02 am

Carlton Gallery’s 38th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works begins with a Holiday Open House on Friday and Saturday, November 27-28 from 10 am to 5 pm. This exhibition features small works in paintings, decorative and functional pottery, basketry, gourds, wearable fiber, wood, glass, and jewelry by the many talented artisans in the gallery.

Social distancing with safety protocols are practiced throughout the gallery.

Paintings reflecting the beauty and serenity of the winter landscape by Freeman Beard, Egidio Antonaccio and Sharon Rusch Shaver are some of the many art works of various styles and subject matter in this exhibit.

Decorative and functional clay vessels, lidded jars, and vases by Ralph Mello; wall sculpture in domes, botanicals, dwellings, and magnolia buds by Valerie Schnaufer; earthscape and dreamscape shallow bowls by Patti Connor-Greene; whimsical, hand drawn and painted designs in mugs and bowls by Laurie Caffery Harris; hand carved and painted small and medium bowls and mugs in earth tones by Ira Burhans; carved and hand-painted vases, bowls, spoon rests, butter dishes and trays by Molly Lithgo, along with rustic salt/pepper sets, sugar/creamer sets, trivets, tumblers, trays and small bowls by Jim Rientjes; hand carved and intricately glazed mugs and lamps by Gordon Batten make thoughtful holiday gifts.

Wearable fiber jackets in short and three-quarter lengths by Trimdin; handwoven scarves by Carolyn Glazener, along with colorful scarves by Banaris and wool felted hats by Myra Tannehill are sure to make the holidays bright and warm.

Fred Mead utilizes recycled glass to create innovative designs in cake plates, candelabra, trays, coasters, and one-of-a-kind sculpture.

“The Intuitive Presence of Art” exhibit continues with paintings by Lori Hill, Debbie Arnold, and Toni Carlton. Their style of painting connects the inner self to the invisible worlds of soul and spirit. Their unique paintings are mixed media employing different techniques developed by each artist. These artist friends have a history of over forty years of collaborative art making.

The exhibition includes non-objective abstracts by Tonya Bottomley and Lisa Boardwine, contemporary figurative works by Warren Dennis, landscape paintings by Mary Kamerer, mixed media paintings by Vae Hamilton, and landscapes with flora/fauna by Trena McNabb.

The “Artist Spotlight” is on Andrew Braitman, a painter of over forty years with national stature whose work has exhibited in one-man and groups shows nationally and internationally. The abstracted landscapes of Braitman illustrate a command and use of light, details when needed and suggestion of forms when it fits the composition. He paints the natural beauty found in nature with his masterful color palette that makes his artwork dramatic and compelling.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10-5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11-5 on Sunday.