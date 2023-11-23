Carlton Gallery’s Holiday Open House On November 24 And 25

Kevin Beck – Blessed to Be Here

Carlton Gallery begins its 41st Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition with the annual Holiday Open House on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 – 10 to 5. Everyone is invited to start the season by visiting the gallery to view mesmerizing art in many media while enjoying hot cider or tea and holiday sweets, along with sharing in community spirit.

New paintings exhibiting many styles, subject matter, and techniques are presented by Nancy Brittelle, Monique Carr, Mary Kamerer, Jean Rupprecht, Lisa Boardwine and Nicholas Stewart, along with guest artist, Cindy Shaw, for this exhibition. Beautiful paintings with snowy landscapes in oils and pastels are featured by Kevin Beck; Kim Abernethy renders local vistas and streams with snowy banks, while Freeman Beard creates exquisite watercolor landscapes depicting the beauty of winter.

New hand built, hand painted functional pottery in vases, mugs, trays, spoon rests, butter dishes, sugar/creamer, salt/pepper, and more by Molly Lithgo, Jim Rientjes and Tena Wenta make great holiday and hostess gifts.

As an established fine art gallery for 41 years, Toni Carlton, Owner, Artist, and Curator chooses artwork in Paintings, Glass, Wood, Sculpture, Clay, Wearable Fiber, and Jewelry from local and regional artisans for Carlton Gallery. She extends an invitation to visit during this holiday season to find the perfect gift for that special someone.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 11:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday. Visit us on our website www.carltongallery.com or call (828) 963-4288.

Kevin Beck – Janurary Moon

Kim Abrernethy – Winter Song

Kim Abrernethy – Sleepy Hollow

