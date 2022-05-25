Carlton Gallery Opens The Art Season with its 40th Spring Group Exhibition

Monique Carr – Festive Posy, oil on panel

Carlton Gallery hosts its 40th Spring Group Exhibition on Saturday, May 28. It will be a “Drop-In Opening Reception with “Illuminate Your Spirit – With Fine Art” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the standing gallery artists will be present to greet visitors, and light refreshments can be enjoyed.

This 40th Spring Group Exhibition has contemporary paintings in various styles and subject matter, along with impressionistic and abstract landscapes. They fill the gallery with color, charming compositions, and compelling artistic endeavors. This exhibition showcases the artwork of Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, Debbie Arnold, Lisa Boardwine, Freeman Beard, Laura Hughes, Amos Westmoreland, Monique Carr, Trena McNabb, Holly Glasscock, Lori Hill, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Brian Carney, Linda Apriletti, Jean Rupprecht, Mary Kamerer, Marion Cloaninger, Arlene Mandell, and Toni Carlton.

A collection of figurative paintings by Warren Dennis in which he rendered “ordinary people doing ordinary things” which was his signature style is on exhibit. Some of these paintings are in his elongated figures, along with the cubist style which he painted in his last years. The art of Dennis is not realistic nor naturalistic, but a celebration of life with all its familiarities and emotions.

The gallery is pleased to add two new artists, Lisa Bartell, and Nicholas Stewart. Bartell’s figurative paintings are imaginative and display a bold palette, while Stewart render mixed media with structured impasto brush marks, emulsion pouring, glazes and drawing.

Abstract figurative clay sculptures by Mary-Ann Prack are crafted in primary colors with geometric purity of form using a specially formulated clay with stone like hardness, strength, and consistency suitable for large scale construction.

This exhibition features assembled glass sculptures and bowls by Fred Mead, along with colorful blown glass vases and objects by Robinson Scott and John Almaguer.

Clay artists, Eric Reichard, Scott Stockdale, John Turner, Patti Connor-Greene, and Ralph Mello exhibit an eclectic selection of sculptural works in various shapes and sizes.

Bobby Phillips, John Melius, and George McMurdy are talented wood workers whose vases, vessels and bowls are impeccably crafted in engaging designs using local and exotic woods.

Toni Carlton extends an invitation to everyone to visit the gallery during the Spring Group Exhibition which runs through July 15. 2022 is the 40th Anniversary of Carlton Gallery, so the future seasonal exhibitions will reflect this milestone.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community, Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. om Sunday.

Lisa Boardwine – Sonnets and Sweet Tea – Acrylic

Laura Hughes – True Beauty Comes From a Sacred Depth

Jean Rupprecht – Lift Me Higher

Nicholas M Stewart – Lotus Rising

Lisa Bartell, Class is in Session

Egidio Antonaccio – Spring Beauty in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Trena McNab – Mountain Scape

Amos Westmorland – The Clearing

Debbie Arnold – The Sentry

Andrew Braitman – Dog Days Linger Over Bass Lake

