Carlton Gallery is Open and Celebrating 38 Years with Spring Group Exhibition this Saturday

Published Friday, May 22, 2020 at 9:39 am

Carlton Gallery opens its 38th Spring Group Exhibition this Saturday, May 23 which features “The Essence of Abstraction Beyond Limits”. At this time there will be no Artists’ Reception; however, our large gallery space allows for comfortable and safe viewing of all artwork.

This exhibition showcases non-objective abstracts in acrylics by Tonya Bottomley and Mary-Ann Prack, along with Prack’s figurative sculpture in clay and mixed media. Laura Hughes’ exhibition of contemporary horse paintings are fused with color and whimsy, while figurative paintings by Warren Dennis are in his recognized cubist style.

This exhibition also showcases traditional landscapes in oils by Egidio Antonaccio, Linda Apriletti, Ralph James, Holly Glasscock and Eddie Kent Tallent; abstracted landscapes in oils by Andrew Braitman and Allison Chambers; contemporary landscapes in acrylics by Karin Neuvirth; figurative cityscapes by Gina Strumpf; mixed media paintings by Vae Hamilton and Marion Cloaninger, along with figurative drawings in oils and pastels by Arlene Mandell.

Blown glass sculpture by John Littleton and Kate Vogel, John Almaguer and Robinson Scott; turned and carved wood by Bobby Phillips and John Melius; artistic sculptural basketry by Lynn Shallis; pottery both functional and sculptural by Molly Lithgo, Jim Rientjes, Laurie Caffery Harris, Ralph Mello, Becky Henderson-Gow, Valerie Schnaufer and Patti-Conner Greene; metal and wood outdoor sculpture by Felipe Marcel and Zach Smith-Johnson fill this 38 Spring Group Exhibition with outstanding art and fine handmade crafts.

“A Retrospective – Linking Past to Present through Contemporary Art” by Toni Carlton exhibits over 35 years of various artwork encompassing many media. From abstracted fiber landscapes, figurative drawing, sculptural basketry to her current style of mixed media paintings which include handwoven fibers, healing chants, poems and prayers in calligraphy. “Art Blessings” as Carlton calls her work, makes this exhibit engaging and exemplifying our interconnectedness to the world.

Art is essential in our lives for its beauty, to create serenity, peace and support our well-being.

Visit our current website, www.carltongallery.com (which works best with Microsoft Edge) for viewing our artists’ outstanding work. We are working on a new website which should be completed soon.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 5.

For more information about our exhibitions, artists or workshops visit www.carltongallery.com or call 828 963 4288.