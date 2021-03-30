Carlton Gallery is Anticipating Upcoming 2021 Workshop Season with Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor-Gouache, and Mixed Media Painting Classes

2021 Workshop Schedule: May 25, 26, 27 (10am-5pm)

“Impressionistic Landscapes in Acrylic Using Palette Knives” – Acrylic

with Egi Antonaccio – $335 (All Levels Welcome)

Experience color and the music of life through landscapes, cityscapes, florals and pastoral or garden scenes. Bold, brigaht and random blotches of color (like playing in kindergarten) to amazing layers of acrylic paint defining texture on the canvas embodies impressionistic details. Enjoy Egi’s sense of humor and Italian playfulness as he encourages you to loosen up and heighten your creativity.

Limited to 8 participants (Full – Waiting List Available) June 1, 2, 3 (10am – 5pm)

“Realistic Impressionism in Oil” – any subject matter using your photographs

with Egi Antonaccio – $335

(Acrylics okay – All Levels Welcome)

Egi is known for realistic impressionism whose paintings express his love of nature. The misty atmosphere and the sun often play a great part in his paintings, casting shadows on the paths and mountains depicting different times of the day. His technique is light, delicate and gentle with romantic themes in these realistic impressionist paintings, while each painting evokes feelings of strength, grace and wonderment. Participants will explore the intriguing techniques to capture the essence of nature on canvas.

Limited to 8 participants June 8, 9, 10 (10am – 5pm)

“Exploration in Oil/Cold Wax/Mixed Media”

with Lisa B. Boardwine – $405

(Beginner – Intermediate Skill with Oils recommended but All Levels Welcome)

This workshop is for artists who want to learn how to create a good foundation, texture, and layers with oil and cold wax and also for those who want to continue exploration by pushing your paintings further. An emphasis will be on creating paintings with powerful composition and unique color mixes. We will be working on panels and paper, doing various exercises to explore the concepts of sophisticated color mixes, good compositional design and what you want to express in your paintings! This workshop will offer discussions/demos, lots of studio painting time, as well as individual critique concerning your own personal direction in your art making.

Limited to 7 participants June 15, 16, 17 (10am-4pm)

Conceptual Skills exploring the 5”D’s”.- Oil

with Andrew Braitman $435

(Advanced Level)

In this “Follow-The-Leader” abstracted landscape workshop, participants will work on prismatic progression, mixing different colors to same value, and mixing same or close color to different values.

The use of enough medium with lay or leave principle, along with shapes first and light and shadow descriptions if needed.

Conceptual Skills explored will be the 5”D’s”. Diminishing color; Diminishing form; retaining or refreshing your larger Dark; Deceit which suggests not describes and exaggerated elements; Drama for foreshortening or color saturation, along with creating overlapping shapes.

Limited to 8 participants – (Full – Waiting List Available) June 22, 23, 24 (10am-5pm)

“Using Music to Inspire Exciting Paintings” – Oil

with Holly Glasscock

(All Levels Welcome) $325

We all have an instinctive way of reacting to art and music, so why not combine the two to inspire your best work? Fill your paintings with light and energy while using photography for reference. This class focuses on a traditional and representational treatment of painting in oil from photographs, but also incorporates music to drive you into your “right brain,” allowing the creative juices to enhance the outcome. Creating a painting from music stimulates rhythm and mood and this method can be incorporated with any subject matter. Students are encouraged to bring their own photographs and Holly will offer demonstrations and assist each student with seeing and mixing color, composition, and brushwork. This class is open to all skill levels.

Limited to 8 participants June 29, 30, July 1 (10am-5pm)

Limited to 8 participants July 6, 7, 8 (10am-5pm)

“Abstraction in Figure Painting – A Contemporary Approach” – Gouache and Watercolor

with Kate Worm – $385 – (includes model fee)

(All Levels Welcome)

Explore unusual ways of applying gouache and watercolor to create beautiful figure paintings with a contemporary, abstract look. Students will work with a clothed model as well as photographs. Strong design, good drawing and color choices will be emphasized. Students will layer paint building up color and texture using printmaking brayers, scrapers, brushes and other tools including stencils. The class will work with gouache/watercolor in an opaque manner, not in a traditional transparent way.

Limited to 5-7 participants July 13, 14, 15 (10am-5pm)

“Let’s Go Bigger and Bolder – in Oil/Cold Wax Medium”

with Lisa B. Boardwine – $405 ($15. Supply fee payable to Lisa on the first day of workshop)

(Intermediate-Advanced Level)

Expand your painting experience into a Larger format in Oil/Cold Wax Medium! In this workshop we will go bigger and bolder- for a new experience with your abstract paintings in oil and cold wax medium. This workshop is for artists who have taken a previous workshop using oil and cold wax and have the basics down. We will explore art elements, mark making, color palette choices, and how to retain the excitement of painting big! This workshop will be challenging and fun, while helping you unleash your creativity as you “build” your larger paintings. Trusting your intuitive self, with personal guidance and demos, will push your paintings further! Join me for this new workshop and go Bigger & Bolder!

Artists will be encouraged to work in the 24×24 -36×36 sized range.

Limited to 7 participants (Full – Waiting List Available) July 20, 21, 22 (10am-5pm)

“Fundamentals Bootcamp” Oil Painting

with Allison Chambers – $385

(Beginner – Intermediate Skill with Oils recommended but All Levels Welcome)

We will work on all the basics including brush strokes, value, basic color theory and much more. After learning the basics of seeing light and a drawing demo, our first painting will be a still life. Next, we will move on the understanding how to paint landscapes.

Allison began teaching with Andy Braitman over 10 years ago after completing his “artist in residence” program. She has taught the Fundamentals programs at Braitman Studio as well as the Landscape classes. Allison now leads many other multi-level workshops throughout the Southeast and most recently took a group to Provence, France.

Limited to 8 participants (Full – Waiting List Available) July 27, 28, 29 (10am-5pm)

Limited to 8 participants August 3, 4, 5 (10am-5pm)

Limited to 8 participants August 10, 11, 12 (10am-5pm)

“An Impressionist Oil Painting Workshop” to take your paintings to the next level

with Laine Francis – $385

Laine says’ “It is important to feel the JOY in painting. In this 3 day Impressionist Oil Painting workshop, I will share with you what I’ve learned from studying with notable master artists: from C.W. Mundy, Scott Christensen, Carolyn Anderson, Dawn Whitelaw, Thomas Jefferson Kitts, Lori Putnam, and others. I will teach you to take your paintings to the next level as we strive to become better painters…..There will be demos, fundamentals, techniques, color, value, and paint manipulation discussed all with JOY!

Supply list will be provided.)

(All Levels Welcome – but some experience is necessary)

Limited to 8 participants August 17, 18, 19 (10am-5pm)

“Mixed Media Painting – Inspiring Art Play”

with Toni Carlton – $325

Acrylic Painting – Mixed Media Collage – A three-day multimedia workshop that will allow you to experiment with multiple mediums and techniques using layers of liquid acrylics, gel mediums and more to uncover your expressive joyful artist. Enjoy learning new applications while using translucent paints, photo transfers, graphite, ink, rice papers and fibers to create texture. This is a great workshop for ALL levels of artistic creativity and no experience is needed to give yourself the gift of joyful play and to produce fun and inspiring art.

Limited to 7 participants August 24, 25, 26 (10am-5pm)

“Painting with Knives in Acrylic”

With Karin Neuvirth – $325

(All levels Welcome)

Create vibrant, textural, impressionistic landscapes using a palette knife and heavy body acrylic paints. Palette knife painting is all about using interesting shapes of broken color in your composition. Painting with a knife will force you to loosen up and abstract the details of your subject. We will also cover topics such as color mixing, broken color, the use of value in your composition, and the benefits of an under-painting. We will be using photos as reference for our paintings. You can bring your own or Karin will have several available for you to use.

Limited to 8 participants September 14, 15, 16 (11am-5pm)

“Explore, Experience and Express” – Mixed Media workshop

with Toni Carlton – $325

Acrylic – Mixed Media – Fibers & Collage

(All Levels Welcome) – Most materials provided

Explore, experience and express yourself through artmaking using acrylic paints, papers, textured fibers and more. This creative process combines painting – mixed media with writing, movement, toning and meditation. Open your heart with art! Discover your passion, joy, love and connection to spirit through the intuitive process of Expressive Arts. For over 25 years Toni Carlton has been creating art to deepen her connection to the divine and express the oneness of all. In her workshops she intends to help participants with their self-discovery and open their hearts through the creative process. Toni has been awarded Certificates in Expressive Art Therapy along with others in Healing Arts.

No prior art experience is necessary.

Limited to 8 participants September 21, 22, 23 (10am-5pm)

Limited to 8 participants September 28, 29, 30 (10am-5pm)

Limited to 8 participants October 5, 6, 7 (10am-5pm)

Limited to 7 participants October 13, 14, 15 (10am-5pm)

“Drawing Introduction, with Optional Color Notes”

Graphite, any Water Media…watercolor, gouache or acrylic would be welcome

with Mary Dobbin – $325

(All levels Welcome)

Have you always wanted to learn to draw or improve your confidence in drawing? In this workshop you will learn to see and draw in the artist’s way through delightful exercises that train you to really see what you are drawing. We will work on still life objects such as fruits or vegetables, and the human face. Color work in watercolor or opaque watercolor (gouache) will be introduced. The workshop will be supportive to all levels of students!

Mary Dobbin has her MFA in Painting from Pratt Institute in New York and has recently studied figurative watercolor at The Art Students League in New York. She has also taught Painting at Caldwell Community College.

Limited to 5 – 7 participants Contact Information: (828) 963-4288 or [email protected]

Please email them if you would like a printable 2021 Workshop Schedule [email protected] to request a reservation form or download a reservation form at www.carltongallery.com. A Supply List will be provided.