Carlton Gallery Hosts 37th Spring Group Exhibition With Reception on Saturday May 25th

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 25 from 2 to 5 p.m., as Carlton Gallery hosts its 37th Spring Group Exhibition with an Artists’ Reception. This is an opportunity for visitors and patrons to meet many of the standing gallery artists in attendance. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

The Spring Group Exhibition features “New Beginnings with Jewels of Art” and the gallery is filled with color, light and creative energy from the new paintings, glass, sculpture, wood, clay, wearable fiber and jewelry from the local, regional and national artisans.

Landscape paintings by Egidio Antonaccio, Mary Martha McKinley, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Kevin Beck, Linda Apriletti and Connie Winters reveal their varied technique and color palette. Their paintings reflect local flora and fauna, nature’s patterns of light and shadow, the atmospheric effects of sunlight, the diagonal shafts of light peering through the trees, along with the shadows cast over paths and the floor of the woods. The abstracted landscapes of Andrew Braitman epitomize his passion for trees and water rendered in his broad strokes and exceptional color palette.

Tonya Bottomley exhibits non-objective abstracts with an orderly composition of lines and shapes in a soft color palette while Lisa Boardwine layers textures, marks and color to create a history of surface on her oil and cold wax paintings.

New figurative work by Kate Worm is soft and lyrical with moments of intrigue, as well as compositionally complete. The mixed media figurative paintings of Marion Cloaninger find beauty in the mundane and illuminate her subject matter, while Debbie Arnold’s visionary paintings reflect her intuitive process and motivation of beauty, aesthetics and harmony which feed her inner search for serenity and peace.

Laura Hughes renders contemporary paintings which bridge realism and abstraction to capture the drama and beauty of the horse. Her colorful two dimensional large paintings are about scale, size and substance; therefore the composition, balance and visual interest are key components to her work.

Colorful still lifes by Mary Dobbin are filled with flowers and other objects which portray a moment in time of a place dedicated to harmony and contemplation with a stirring, soulful beauty that stays with you.

The synthesis of realism and imagination in the art of Trena McNabb reflects her interest in nature and the environment by windows created by overlapping images and adding many layers to the narrative. Even though her paintings are overflowing with flora, fauna, birds, and animals, they display an astute knowledge of linear perspective.

The water color landscape paintings of Freeman Beard capture color, mood and truth of his subject. Whether it is mist hanging on a mountainside, water cascading over mountain streams, or the sweet glimpse of a hummingbird sipping nectar from a flower, his attention to details captured in water colors is without precedence.

Mary Kamerer, Karin Neuvirth, Allison Chambers and Ralph James are new gallery artists whose impressionistic paintings are rendered in each artist’s personal style encompassing fascinating subject matter such as diverse landscapes, florals, a bicycle, and laundry drying on a clothes line to an engaging bear in a stream.

New three dimensional work in this exhibition contains sculptural assembled glass by Fred Mead, along with turned and carved vessels and bowls by John Melius. Wrought iron and stone Sundials are designed by John Cotter. Mary-Ann Prack exhibits ceramic cubist style masks on stands. Clay artists Molly Lithgo exhibits hand carved and painted mugs, vases and bowls while Laurie Caffrey’s new line of mugs, large and small bowls have hand painted designs and etchings with soft pastel glazes.

Join us on Saturday, May 25, 2-5 for the 37th Spring Group Exhibition and Artists’ Reception to meet attending gallery artists and enjoy viewing their great ART in all media. This exhibit can be viewed through July 15.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone and 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 to 5 and 11 to 5 on Sunday.

