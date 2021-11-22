Carlton Gallery Holiday Open House with Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition – November 26 and 27

Jean Ruppreche -Anticipation – 10×10

Carlton Gallery’s 39th Winter Group Exhibition and Small Works begins with a Holiday Open House on November 26 and 27 from 10 to 5. This exhibition offers fine art in Paintings, Glass, Sculpture, Wood, Clay Jewelry and Wearable Fiber by the local and regional artisans the gallery represents.

Landscape paintings by Egidio Antonaccio depict Winter scenes with snow and the season’s light and shadows, while watercolor paintings by Freeman Beard ‘s show the beauty and stillness of Winter.

Local artist, Egidio Antonaccio, paints realistic impressionist landscapes which express his love of nature and the scenic vistas of the High Country. Antonaccio was born in Italy and studied with some of the great Italian Masters of Fine Art by which he developed his brilliant and commanding painting style.

Watercolor artist Freeman Beard renders landscapes, seascapes, florals, and figures in which he captures the color and mood of his subject matter. He is inspired by the roaring water hitting an immovable boulder in a mountain stream or the mirror image of trees in a river to the serenity of a winter’s day on a mountain farm.

Andrew Braitman paints abstracted landscapes in a colorful palette with heavy texture to capture a dramatic composition filled with precise details, as well as a cool to warm progression of color. His canvases range from small 9” x 12” to the largest of 45” x 72”.

New small paintings in a variety of styles and subject matter from Linda Apriletti, Mary Kamerer, Jean Rupprecht, Monique Carr, Connie Winters, and Arlene Mandell make this exhibition visually appealing.

Paintings by Tonya Bottomley, Lisa Boardwine, Amos Westmoreland, Toni Carlton, Ralph James, Holly Glasscock, Kate Worm, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Connie Winters, Vae Hamilton, Mary Dobbin, Karin Neuvirth, Laura Hughes, Trena McNabb, Debbie Arnold, and Lori Hill are in a range of sizes, subject matter, styles, and techniques to please the most astute art collector.

Freeman Beard – A Winters Day – 16×20

Abstract figurative clay sculptures by Mary-Ann Prack range in size from 1 to 8 feet. They are crafted in primary colors with geometric purity of form using a specially formulated clay that has stone like hardness, strength, and consistency suitable for large scale construction.

Cindy Pacileo’s hand crafted line of “Women of Peace” clay sculptures celebrates women’s power to make a peaceful difference in today’s world. Each sculpture ranging in height from 3-1/2” to 6” is crafted to honor diversity and the divine feminine.

New gallery artist, Nancy Brittelle, exhibits sculptural wall hangings using recycled and water-based materials. She transforms ordinary materials into sculptures resembling ancient forms made of precious metals looking centuries old but shaped within a modern context.

Jewelry in rings, pendants, necklaces, and earrings for the Small Works Exhibition by local and regional artisans makes great gifts.

New wearable fiber by Trimdin is a compilation of reversible jackets with beautiful fabrics in short and long lengths. Hand made bags and purses by Jeni Housley are crafted in leather and cowhide.

Hand painted functional (microwave and dishwasher proof) pottery by Molly Lithgo are mugs, vases, trays, spoon rests, butter dishes, and soap holders, while Jim Rientjes exhibits trays, bowls, trivets, tumblers, covered butter dishes, and salt/pepper shakers in distinctive styles and glazes.

New sculptural clay vessels and various designed mugs with unique glazes by Eric Reichard make wonderful holiday gifts.

A collection of oil paintings by the late Warren Dennis is exhibited. Dennis was the longest standing artist at Carlton Gallery whose figurative paintings are full of vitality, humor, and creativity. Dennis was known for his “ordinary people doing ordinary things” rendered with an expression of a moment in time or the suggestion of an unspoken feeling or emotion.

Visit Carlton Gallery during the Holiday Open House on Friday or Saturday, November, 26, 27 and enjoy hot cider, holiday sweets and lots of good cheer.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 11:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Egidio Antonaccio – Quiet Winter Evening 18×24

Mary Kamerer – Rabbit Romance – 12×16

Monique Carr – Winter Blues – 12×12 Oil and Cold Wax

Toni Carlton – Spirit of Peace #-1 48×48

Nancy Brittelle -Icon XIX -24x18x4

Andy Braitman – Blue Winged Teal – 40 X 30

Jean Ruppreche – Holiday Cheer – 11×14

Monique Carr -Winter Wonderland – 12×9 oilon panel

