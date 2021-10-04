Carlton Gallery Announces Their October Autumn Exhibition and Opening Reception this Saturday, October 9 from 11:00am to 5:00pm

Linda Apriletti Autumn Slopes 18×24 oil

Carlton Gallery hosts its 39th Autumn Group Exhibition with a “Drop-In” Opening Reception on October 9, 11-5. This exhibition, “A Changing Season of Colorful Art and Sculpture,” includes paintings in traditional and abstracted landscapes, non-objective abstracts, figurative, mixed media, visionary and still life. There is also a selection of blown and assembled glass, carved and turned wood, sculptural and functional pottery, wearable fiber, and jewelry by the gallery’s local and regional talented artisans.

New paintings by artists Andrew Braitman, Monique Carr, Amos Westmoreland, Debbie Arnold, Egidio Antonaccio, Toni Carlton, Kate Worm, Marion Cloaninger, Arlene Mandell, Tonya Bottomley, Karin Neuvirth, Jean Rupprecht, Mary Kamerer, Linda Apriletti, Mary Dobbin, Lisa Boardwine, and Lori Hill are rendered in a variety of styles and myriad subject matter with colors to complement those of the High Country.

Standing gallery artists Vae Hamilton and Laura Hughes capture on canvas the spirit and beauty of the horse. Hamilton’s beautiful paintings convey her connection and deep understanding of horses throughout her life. Likewise, her mixed media paintings develop a composition through color, positive, negative shapes and patterns to create very distinguishable artworks. Laura Hughes’ horse paintings are full of whimsy and character. She paints dramatic, large silhouettes with many layers of washes, impastos and line work.

Abstract figurative clay sculptures by Mary-Ann Prack are crafted in primary colors with a geometric purity of form and surface detail. She enjoys clay as a sculpture medium from the discovery of its unlimited potential for creative expression to the fulfillment that comes with having complete personal control over the whole artistic process.

Prack builds each sculpture using a specially formulated clay body that has stone like hardness, strength and consistency suitable for large scale clay construction. After the first bisque firing, she applies glazes and stains in much the same manner as a painter approaches a new canvas and fires a final time to attain the colors and surface patterns. The size of her sculptures ranges from 1 to 8 feet in height.

Prack considers the most essential element of her work to be the strong emotional and spiritual impact upon the viewer.

New gallery clay artist, Scott Stockdale, exhibits vases and bowls in naked raku, saggar and horsehair. Local potter, Eric Reichard, exhibits an assortment of sculptural vases, along with functional bowls and mugs in his unique glazes.

The ongoing Memorial to Warren Dennis exhibits a collection of his figurative paintings of “ordinary people doing ordinary things” which was his signature style. These paintings are in his elongated figure style, along with his cubist forms which he painted in the last few years. Even though rendered in a cubist manner, his images and personable and identifiable. The paintings by Dennis were rendered with an expression of a moment in time or a suggestion of an unspoken feeling or emotion.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

George McMurdy bowls

Amos Westmoreland – I’m Almost Home -24×30

Andrew Braitman – Soft and Savage Heat – 60×48

Jean Rupprecht – Sunflowers 30×40

Laura Hughes – Make the Invisable Plain – 48×48

Monique Carr – Warm Embrace – oil on panel – 24×24

Toni Carlton – Prayers of Peace – 30×48

Tonya Bottomley – Tribes – 40×30

Warren Dennis – The Cymblist – 45×26

