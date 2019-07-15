Candlelight Ghost Tours This Saturday, July 20, at Wilkes Heritage Museum

Published Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:21 pm

The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host Candlelight Ghost Tours in historic downtown Wilkesboro on Saturday, July 20. Ghost tours are 90 minute walking tours that begin at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The tours are led by costumed guides. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations for Ghost Tours are suggested.

Highlights of the tour include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin and Tory Oak Site. Learn all about the hauntings of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. Additional dates for the 2019 Candlelight Ghost Tour season include August 17, October 19 and October 26.

The check-in for ghost tours will be on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Parking is available along Main Street and in the public parking lot behind Stroud Miller Insurance off of South Bridge Street.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East mAIN street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. Candlelight Ghost Tours is a fundraising event for the Wilkes Heritage Museum. All proceeds go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, please call 336-667-3171 or visit our website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.

Comments

comments