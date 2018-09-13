Cancelled: Seven Devils’ 2nd Annual 7k@7D This Weekend Canceled as Precaution for the Weather Hurricane Florence May Bring the High Country

Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Walkers and runners alike flocked to the High Country last year for the first annual 7K@7D. Sadly, this year’s 7K has been canceled as a precaution because of the impending weather that Hurricane Florence is expected to bring to the High Country.

The race will not be rescheduled for this year. All proceeds made from current registrations will go towards the Blue Ridge Conservancy, as was planned, but the proceeds will also be split with Hurricane Relief.

The race’s registration website, www.racingtoes.com, has this message for all participants listed:

“The 2018 Hawk 7K at Seven Devils has been cancelled. We are so sorry to have to report this, and for the inconvenience it will cause to all of you. The Mayor of Seven Devils has declared a State of Emergency for the town, which is fully in line with the state wide declaration made by our Governor. Unfortunately, there is no viable alternative date to hold the race this year, and many of you are from outside the High Country, and even outside the state of North Carolina. We are truly thankful for the support you have shown again this year, and we plan to have your race shirts available in the Seven Devils Town Hall which can be picked up at your convenience after the storm has passed. For those of you outside the area, we will mail them to you at our earliest opportunity. Our current plan is to split any proceeds from the registrations and donations with the Blue Ridge Conservancy and Hurricane Relief for those in harms way along the NC coast. Please join us in turning our thoughts and prayers to all those who are about to be impacted by Hurricane Florence. Thank you all for your willingness to be part of this year’s Hawk, and hopefully next year we will have a return to the beautiful weather we experienced last year in the inaugural race. We wish you all the best, especially those of you closest to the storm, and all of our sponsors and donors.”

Comments

comments