Caldwell Community College’s Summer Camps Coming to Watauga Campus With Cooking Classes

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:41 pm

By Gianna Holiday

This summer, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will once again offer “Extreme Super Summer Camps” for kids ages 5 and up. However, this year the Kids in the Kitchen” summer camps have been expanded to Watauga County as well.

The programs will feature week-long courses and daily activities Monday through Friday.

Except where noted, cost for each session is $95 and includes early drop-off, late pick-up, two programs along with a snack between programs.

Kids in the Kitchen camps are offered on both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses and are $175 for each camp. They will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m during the weekdays.

Programs at the Watauga campus will include Baking Magic from June 24 to June 28 Kids will learn the science behind baking their own pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy such items as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts, tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake.

Additionally, there is Pizza! Pizza! from July 22 to July 26. Students signed up for this camp will learn to make a different type of pizza every day including calzones, gourmet and dessert pizzas. A dough-tossing contest will close out the week.

A sweeter spin is taken on with the Chocolates and Candies camp, scheduled from July 23 to July 27. Here students will learn how chocolates, fruits and assorted candies come together to create creative treats.

Finally, Cooking 101 for Teens will take place from July 8 to 12 or July 29 to Aug. 2. This class is open to teens ranging from 13 to 18 and is geared toward those who loves to cook or hope to learn more. Students will learn how to create different types of bread, discuss and practice basic cooking techniques and make sauces and handmade pasta.

Registration for camps is ongoing but space is limited. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.

