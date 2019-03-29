Buy Boone Lunch and Cardinal Kitchen Takeover at F.A.R.M. Cafe Happening April 3

Published Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 am

Get excited for this one, folks. We are thrilled to welcome back The Cardinal Food & Spirits for a kitchen takeover and Buy Boone Lunch at F.A.R.M. Cafe on April 3, 2019. They’ll be serving up Cardinal Burgers and tasty sides to share with our Real.Good.Community. The Cardinal supports the idea that no one should be hungry and that food is a basic human right. Co-owner Scott Williford states “volunteering with F.A.R.M. Cafe allows us to positively impact the fight against hunger in our community.”

Because the Cardinal is generously covering the meal cost, every dollar donated on April 3 will be utilized by the cafe in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, guests are encouraged to donate what they are able for a great lunch.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to feed all, regardless of means, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

